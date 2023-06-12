TNPL 2023, Match 2, Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will see Salem Spartans take on the Chepauk Super Gillies. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will play host to this exciting contest.

Salem Spartans had a miserable time last year. They played seven games in last year’s competition and managed to win only one. They were the wooden spoon holders in the last edition and will be hoping for a better outing this year. Kaushik Gandhi will be leading the Spartans in TNPL 2023 and will look to lead by example.

The Chepauk Super Gillies, meanwhile, are the defending champions, having won the title last year when they shared it with Lyca Kovai Kings after the final was washed out due to rain. They finished the league stages in the second position after winning five games out of seven.

The Super Gillies had a fantastic season last year and will be eyeing their fifth title in the upcoming edition of the TNPL. Baba Aparajith will be leading the Super Gillies this time and will hope to go all the way.

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Details:

Match: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 2, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 13 2023, Tuesday, 7 pm IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Pitch Report

The pitch at the SNR College Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The surface settles under the lights and the batters can hit through the line once they spend some time in the middle. Fans can expect high-scoring affairs at this venue.

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Weather Forecast

The conditions in Coimbatore on Tuesday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperatures expected to be in the high 20s.

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Probable XIs

Salem Spartans

Probable XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), S Abishiek, Maan Bafna, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, Jaganath Srinivas, Amit Sathvik (wk), Akash Sumra, M Ganesh Moorthi, N Selva Kumaran, Abhishek Tanwar

Chepauk Super Gillies

Probable XI

Uthirasamy Sasidev, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith (c), S Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Pradosh Paul, Rajagopal Sathish, M Silambarasan, Rahil Shah, Lokesh Raj, Ramalingam Rohit

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Prediction

The Salem Spartans really struggled last year and were the wooden spoon holders. They will have to fire in unison this time to make it to the playoffs. The Chepauk Super Gillies, meanwhile, went on to win the title.

Chepauk Super Gillies have the experience and the momentum behind them. They are expected to start their title defense on a winning note.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

