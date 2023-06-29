TNPL 2023, Match 21, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The final game of the Salem leg of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will see the Siechem Madurai Panthers take on Ba11sy Trichy. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will be hosting this encounter.

Siechem Madurai Panthers lost their first two games but turned the tables around to win the next two. They beat the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies in a nail-biting contest on Monday. They will be high in confidence after that win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

On the back of a brilliant unbeaten 56 from Washington Sundar, the Panthers posted 141 on the board, for the loss of seven wickets. The bowlers then did a fine job to restrict the Super Gillies to 129/9 to win the game by 12 runs, with Ajay Krishna finishing with four scalps.

Ba11sy Trichy are having a tough time in TNPL 2023. They have played four games so far and yet to win a single game. They lost to the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their previous game and will be hoping to fire in unison in their next game to grab their first win.

The bowlers went on a journey as the Tamizhans posted a mammoth 201 on the board. While chasing, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they ended their innings on 155/8 to lose the contest by 46 runs.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Details:

Match: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy, Match 21, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 29 2023, Thursday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Cricket Ground favors spin. The spinners get plenty of assistance from the surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes as batting isn’t easy at this venue.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Salem on Thursday are expected to range between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Probable XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Probable XI

V Aaditya, C Hari Nishaanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, S Sri Abisek, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Washington Sundar, P Saravanan, Murugan Ashwin Gurjapneet Singh, Ajay Krishna

Ba11sy Trichy

Probable XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Daryl Ferrario, Jafar Jamal, P Francis Rokins, R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas, Karaparambil Monish, R Alexander, R Silambarasan, T Natarajan, K Easwaran

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Prediction

The Panthers have found the momentum in the competition and have won two games on the trot. They start as favorites against Trichy who have played four games so far but yet to win a single game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers to win this clash of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

