TNPL 2023, Match 25, Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Ba11sy Trichy will take on the Chepauk Super Gillies in the 25th match of the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Sunday (July 2). This clash will be held at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Ba11sy Trichy are having a torrid time in TNPL 2023. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The side have played five games so far and are yet to win a single match. They were defeated comprehensively by Siechem Madurai Panthers in their last game.

Mani Bharathi top-scored with 48 but lacked support from the other end as they got bundled out on 105. The bowlers tried hard and picked up three wickets but failed to defend the total. They will have to be at their absolute best on Sunday to grab their first win.

The Chepauk Super Gillies are also struggling in the competition. They have won two games out of six and have only four points under their belt. The side lost to the Siechem Madurai Panthers in their previous encounter.

Bowling first, the Super Gillies did a fine job to restrict the Panthers to 141/7. The batters then faltered in the chase as they only managed to score 129 in their 20 overs to lose the game by 12 runs. They will hope that they find some momentum in the Tirunelveli leg of TNPL 2023.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Details

Match: Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 25, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 2, Sunday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground looks to be a balanced track. There will be an equal degree of assistance to the bowlers and the batters. The spinners will play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to grip off the surface.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Weather Forecast

The temperature in Tirunelveli is expected to hover between 27 to 37 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Probable XIs

Ba11sy Trichy

Probable XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), T Saran (wk), P Francis Rokins, Mani Bharathi, Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, R Rajkumar, R Alexander, R Silambarasan, T Natarajan, K Easwaran.

Chepauk Super Gillies

Probable XI

N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Pradosh Paul, Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Harish Kumar, S Madhan Kumar, Ramalingam Rohit, Rocky Bhasker, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Match Prediction

Trichy are yet to win a single game in TNPL 2023 and will be looking to open their account on Sunday when they take on the Super Gillies, who are searching for some momentum after getting off to a good start.

Chepauk Super Gillies have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

