TNPL 2023, Match 28, Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The last league game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will see Ba11sy Trichy lock horns with the Nellai Royal Kings. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host this encounter.

Ba11sy Trichy are having a miserable time in this year’s TNPL. They have played six games so far and have failed to win any. They are languishing at the bottom of the table and are yet to open their account.

Trichy suffered a heavy loss against the Chepauk Super Gillies in their last outing. Skipper Ganga Sridhar Raju registered figures of 3/15 to restrict the Super Gillies to 129/7. Their batters faltered in the chase as they never got going and got bundled out on 71 in 13.4 overs. They will be hoping to finish the competition on a winning note.

The Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, have already qualified for the playoffs. They have won four games out of six and have eight points to their name. They are coming off a loss against the Dindigul Dragons in their last game.

Arun Karthik top-scored with 39 as the Royal Kings finished their innings on 159/7. The bowlers tried hard and took the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves as the Dragons got across the line with seven wickets in hand.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Details:

Match: Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings, Match 28, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 5 2023, Wednesday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground looks to be a good surface to bat on. The new-ball bowlers may get some movement off the surface but it settles as the game progresses. There will be plenty of runs on offer for the batters once they get their eye in.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Tirunelveli on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to hover between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Probable XIs

Ba11sy Trichy

Probable XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), T Saran (wk), K Rajkumar, Daryl Ferrario, R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas, R Silambarasan, G Godson, K Easwaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Mani Bharathi

Nellai Royal Kings

Probable XI

Arun Karthik (c), Sri Neranjan, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, Lakshay Jain S

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Prediction

Ba11sy Trichy are struggling and are yet to win a single game in the competition. The Nellai Royal Kings are coming off a loss and will be hoping that they get back to winning ways before the playoffs.

Nellai Royal Kings look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

