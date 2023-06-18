TNPL 2023, Match 7, Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The NPR College Ground in Dindigul is set to witness an electrifying face-off between the Salem Spartans and the Ba11sy Trichy in the seventh match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Salem Spartans suffered a heartbreaking defeat in their opening fixture against the mighty Chepauk Super Gillies. Their bowlers seemed to have misplaced their rhythm as they leaked 217 runs, conceding 22 extras along the way. Only Sunny Sandhu managed to salvage some pride with his figures of 2/32.

In their chase, the Spartans' batting lineup failed to ignite, except for Muhammed Adnan Khan, who showcased a stunning display of power hitting. Coming at number 9, Khan smashed an unbeaten 47 runs off a mere 15 deliveries.

However, his heroic efforts were in vain as the team stumbled to a meager 165/9, falling short of the target by a massive 52 runs. The Spartans will be eager to shake off their early-season blues and prove their mettle against the Trichy squad.

Meanwhile, Ba11sy Trichy also had a torrid start to their TNPL campaign. They were handed a resounding defeat by the Dindigul Dragons, leaving them in dire need of a turnaround. Trichy's batting line-up crumbled under pressure, posting a paltry 120 runs on the board.

The bowlers, left with a meager target to defend, fought valiantly but couldn't prevent the opposition from reaching their goal in just 14.5 overs, with six wickets to spare.

This match holds immense significance for both sides as it represents a chance for redemption and a revival of their fortunes.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Details

Match: Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Match 7, Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023

Date and Time: June 18, 2023, 3:15 PM

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Pitch Report

The pitch at NPR College Ground has historically favored the batters, offering them ample opportunities to play their shots and accumulate runs. However, early on in the innings, there might be some movement and assistance for the pacers due to the freshness of the pitch.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dindigul is expected to hover around 33 to 35 Degrees Celsius.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Probable XIs

Salem Spartans Probable XI

S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik (wk), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, S Aravind

Ba11sy Trichy Probable XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Akshay Srinivasan, Mani Bharathi (wk), Antony Dhas, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, T Natarajan

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Match Prediction

Considering the current form and performances of both teams, the Salem Spartans seem to have a slight edge over Ba11sy Trichy in this upcoming encounter.

Despite their defeat in the opening fixture, the Salem Spartans showcased glimpses of brilliance, particularly through the batting heroics of Adnan Khan. If their top order can contribute significantly, complemented by an improved bowling performance, they have the potential to dominate the match and emerge victorious.

Prediction: Salem Spartans to win this match.

Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Fancode

