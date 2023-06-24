TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Match 15

It was a double-header on Saturday in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The 14th match saw the Nellai Royal Kings defeat the Chepauk Super Gillies. In the 15th match, a solid performance saw the Siechem Madurai Panthers beat the Salem Spartans.

The Nellai Royal Kings, with their win over the Chepauk Super Gillies, jump to the top of the points table. They have won four games out of five and have taken their points tally to eight, with a net run rate of +0.558. The Dindigul Dragons are placed below the Royal Kings with six points to their name from three games.

Lyca Kovai Kings follow the Dragons who also have six points but have a net run rate of +1.436. Chepauk Super Gillies suffered their third loss of TNPL 2023 and are sitting at the fourth position in the points table. They have a net run rate of +0.485.

Siechem Madurai Panthers registered their first win of the tournament and have moved to the fifth position, with two points to their name and a net run rate of -0.734. Salem Spartans and iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans follow the Panthers in the points table. Ba11sy Trichy continue to reel at the bottom of the points table.

Arun Karthik lits up TNPL 2023 with a scintillating century on Saturday

Arun Karthik in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

In the 14th match, the Chepauk Super Gillies batted first and posted 159 on the board, thanks to a fantastic 79 from Baba Aparajith. M Poiyamozhi picked up three wickets for the Royal Kings.

In reply, skipper Arun Karthik played a fantastic knock. He hit 10 fours and five sixes to score 104 off just 61 balls to take his side across the line with seven balls to spare with eight wickets in hand.

The 15th match of TNPL 2023 saw a fantastic bowling performance from the Siechem Madurai Panthers. They bowled outstandingly and knocked over the Salem Spartans on 98 in 19.4 overs.

Gurjapneet Singh grabbed three wickets and gave away 15 runs. S Sri Abisek of Panthers top-scored with 32 as they defeated the Spartans by seven wickets. They chased down the total in just 13 overs.

