TNPL player draft to take place on May 31

The total number of registrations is 794.

Alan John CONTRIBUTOR News 23 May 2018, 22:54 IST

Each of the teams has retained three players

TNPL player draft is scheduled to take place on 31st May 2018 at ITC Grand Chola from 10.30am onwards. Total number of registrations is 794. Each of the teams have retained 3 players. Since some of the teams have retained some players already, the following will be followed for the first two rounds of draft. Order of picks will be from highest bidder (Tuti Patriots) to lowest bidder (Karaikudi Kalai).

"A" - Pick any player including capped player

“UC” - Pick only uncapped player i.e. player who have not represented India or TN in Ranji / List A ODI or List A T20 games.

This will ensure that at the end of the 2nd round, all of the teams shall have 5 players in their squad.

From the 3rd round onwards, all the teams can pick any player till end of the 16th round. This will ensure that all teams have picked up 19 players in the squad.

The third edition of TNPL is scheduled to start from 11th July 2018. The schedule of matches is being worked out and will be released shortly.