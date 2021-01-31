Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 61* in vain, Team Abu Dhabi beat Pune Devils by 5 wickets in T10 League

Opening batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 25-ball 61* could not give the Pune Devils their second victory of T10 League 2021. Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, and Jamie Overton united forces for Team Abu Dhabi as they chased down the Devils' 130-run target.

The home franchise conceded 129 runs in the first innings despite Obed McCoy's excellent spell of 2/9. Stirling (23 off 9) and Chris Gayle (9 off 8) had a 34-run opening partnership. However, both openers returned to the pavilion before the innings' 20th delivery.

Clarke then blew away the opposition bowling lineup, smacking seven boundaries in his 9-ball 29. Even though captain Luke Wright (6 off 4) lost his wicket early, Team Abu Dhabi were in a comfortable position. When Pune removed Clarke and Duckett (20 off 9) in quick succession, it seemed like Team Abu Dhabi would end the group stage with no points.

However, all-rounder Jamie Overton came to the home franchise's rescue, aggregating 38 runs off 11 deliveries to power them to a 5-wicket win.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, PD vs TAD: Tom Kohler-Cadmore's quickfire fifty helps Pune Devils get over a slow start

Earlier in the evening, Team Abu Dhabi captain Luke Wright won the toss and invited the Pune Devils to bat first in the penultimate Group B match of T10 League 2021. Pune's opener Kennar Lewis could not trouble the bowlers much as he returned to the pavilion after a 7-ball 5.

However, Tom Kohler-Cadmore attacked the bowlers from the other end. He smashed five fours and five maximums in his 25-ball knock. Chadwick Walton (23 off 14) and Devon Thomas (21 off 9) assisted him with cameos as the Pune-based franchise ended with 129/4 in ten overs.

McCoy and Rohan Mustafa (1/26) were the only bowlers who could take wickets for Team Abu Dhabi. With this victory, the home team finished at the third position on T10 League 2021's Group B standings. They have the same number of points as the Pune Devils, but their superior net run-rate has given them the third rank.