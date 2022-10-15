Top 10 memes after Indian team decimates Sri Lanka in the final of Women's Asia Cup 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's team beat Sri Lanka Women comprehensively by eight wickets in the final of the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday, October 15. With the title victory at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, the Indian Women's team has now lifted the Asia Cup on seven occasions.

Smriti Mandhana (51* off 25 balls) and Renuka Singh (3/5) played starring roles for Women in Blue in the pinnacle clash. Singh received the player of the match award owing to her phenomenal spell in the first innings.

Cricket fans on social media were mesmerized by the dominant performance of the Indian team against Sri Lanka. They expressed their reactions through some intriguing memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the final:

India completely outplayed Sri Lanka in all departments

The Sri Lanka Women's side batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Indian pacer Renuka Singh rendered the decision incorrect with her sensational spell, wreaking havoc on the batting unit.

In addition to two unfortunate run-out dismissals, Renuka scalped three wickets within the first powerplay, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 16/5 in 5.2 overs. They could never recover from that precarious situation. Inoka Ranaweera (18*) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (13) chipped in with mini contributions in the lower order to help them reach 65/9 in 20 overs.

In response, Smriti Mandhana stroked her way to an assertive half-century and perfectly complemented the dominant performance of the bowling unit. In the company of Harmanpreet Kaur (11*), Mandhana finished the chase in style with a six in the 9th over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the title-winning campaign and said:

"We are pleased with the performance. Our bowling and fielding was outstanding today, especially the fielding I felt. We kept the pressure on the Sri Lankan batting and that told, so that was really good from us."

She added:

"It is important to adapt to the conditions on offer, both with the ball and in the field, we did that today. With the bat, we weren't looking at the score that much, we were more interested in the gaps and played according to the merit of the ball and that worked well for us."

