Top 10 spinners in One Day International cricket from 1990-1999

In the 90s, the dynamics of one day cricket witnessed a massive change. The game became high scoring with the concept of pinch-hitting coming into existence in the power plays. With wickets becoming more batting friendly, teams needed to have variations in their bowling attacks to stem the run flow. While most of the top sides had a potent seam attack, they also had some world class tweakers in the ranks to wreak havoc among the opposition. Right from Shane Warne to Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble to Saqlain Mushtaq, spinners have been an integral part in the bowling line-ups of ODI teams.

So let us have a look at the top ten spinners in ODI cricket all through the 90s.

The period considered for selection is 1990-1999. For ranking the top 10 spinners, I have considered their wicket taking ability and economy rate as the main parameters.

I have taken only those spinners who at least took 50 wickets for their sides in ODI cricket during the 90s.

1.Shane Warne (Australia)

Shane Warne

Shane Warne could go down as probably the greatest leg-spinner to grace the game. Warne was Australia’s biggest match winners with the ball in the 90s. The handsome blonde could turn the ball like a top on any surface and bamboozle the batsman with his big spinning leg spinners.

A master at his trait, Warne also had the googly in his repertoire to unsettle the best of batsmen. 'Warnie' got a lot of drift through the air and often outfoxed batsman with his flight. In a pace dominated Aussie attack spearheaded by Glen McGrath, Warne held his own with some exceptional performances with the red cherry.

Warne brought out his best at World Cups and his match winning spells against West Indies and South Africa in the semis of the 1996 and 1999 World Cups respectively turned around the match in Australia’s favor and helped the Kangaroos reach the summit clash.

ODI Record (1990-1999)

Matches 133 Wickets 212 Avg 24.7 Eco 4.18