Top 3 batsmen with the most Test runs in a calendar year

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Mohammad Yousuf

2019 has been a run-filled year in many ways. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who came in as a concussion specialist for Steve Smith during the Ashes Test at Lord’s, will likely end the year as the leading run-getter in the format. He has 1,085 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 67.81, with three hundreds and seven fifties.

Smith himself is at the second spot, having amassed 958 runs in eight Tests at an average of 79.83. The former Aussie skipper has three hundreds and four fifties to his name. In his first Test since returning from the ball-tampering ban, he notched up centuries in both innings, and followed it up with a double century at Manchester.

England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes completes the top three with 807 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 47.47. He has two hundreds and four fifties to his name.

In this feature, we take a look at the three batsmen who have scored the most Test runs in a calendar year.

#3 Graeme Smith (1,656 runs -- 2008)

Graeme Smith

Former South African captain Graeme Smith amassed 1,656 runs in 15 Tests in the year 2008. He averaged 72 with six hundreds and as many fifties.

Smith's highest score of 232 in the year came against Bangladesh at Chattogram in February. He smashed 33 fours and a six in his 277-ball knock before being bowled by Abdur Razzak.

South Africa ended up winning the match by an innings and 205 runs. This was the game in which Smith and Neil McKenzie (226) added a record 415 for the opening wicket.

Among his other match-winning hundreds, Smith scored 147 against West Indies at Durban in January, a game which the Proteas won by an innings and 100 runs. The opener also made an unbeaten 154 as South Africa chased down 281 at Birmingham in August. Most famously, he contributed 108 in the legendary run chase of 414 against Australia at Perth in December.

1 / 3 NEXT