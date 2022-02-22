Top 3 batting performances from India vs West Indies T20I series 

Following a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash over the listless West Indies earlier this month, India replicated their heroics in the T20Is as well.

The Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata hosted all three T20Is where the hosts registered their fourth consecutive T20I series win against West Indies.

India comfortably chased down a total of 157 in the first T20I on the back of skipper Rohit Sharma's impeccable hitting at the top. Two days later, the hosts successfully defended their first innings total of 186 by eight runs. They then finished off the series with a 17-run victory on Sunday.

Despite the series ending in such a one-sided manner, numerous batters provided fans with moments of pure delight.

On that note, let's take a look at three noteworthy battering performances from the recent T20I series between the two sides.

Honorable Mentions:

Rohit Sharma's 40 off 19 in the first T20I

Nicholas Pooran's 62 off 41 in the second T20I

#3. Suryakumar Yadav (India) | 65 off 31 in the third T20I

Suryakumar Yadav for India [P.C: BCCI]

Throughout the series, Suryakumar Yadav showcased why he is considered the present and the future of Indian cricket. The elegant batter was adjudged Man of the Match in the third T20I following his stupendous knock of 65 runs in just 31 deliveries.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag #SuryaKumarYadav 's talent and skills were well known and it's a delight to see him perform well in international cricket, but #venkateshiyer has been tremendous- 92 of 50 deliveries in the series at an unfamiliar position. Gold #SuryaKumarYadav 's talent and skills were well known and it's a delight to see him perform well in international cricket, but #venkateshiyer has been tremendous- 92 of 50 deliveries in the series at an unfamiliar position. Gold https://t.co/KwxRJoyH1N

When Suryakumar came into the middle at No. 5, West Indies were ahead in the game thanks to their spinners. However, the right-hander showed no mercy to the opposition and went after the bowlers from the word go. He found an able partner in Venkatesh Iyer and the duo propelled the hosts to a challenging total of 184.

The Mumbai batter unleashed his brute power and clobbered as many as seven maximums and a single four. Shuffling around the crease and finding gaps at will, the 31-year-old played a commanding knock. He brought up his fourth T20I half-century in just 27 deliveries. He was dismissed on the last ball of the innings, finishing his knock at an immaculate strike rate touching 210.

#2. Rovman Powell (West Indies) | 68 off 36 in the second T20I

Rovman Powell for West Indies [P.C: BCCI]

The Indian bowling unit was on the receiving end of Rovman Powell's blaring hitting in the second T20I on Friday.

Nicholas Pooran (62) and Powell hammered robust shots in the chase of 187. They kept West Indies in contention for their first win on the tour. Powell stayed unbeaten after smashing a quartet of fours and five sixes, while Pooran was dismissed in the penultimate over.

Less than a week earlier, the West Indian batting all-rounder was picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹2.8 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. With his mighty exploits in the second T20I, Powell grandly justified DC's faith in him.

If it weren't for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel's brilliant death bowling, Powell might've leveled the series for his side.

#1. Rishabh Pant (India) | 52 off 28 in the second T20I

Rishabh Pant played a brilliant knock in second T20I [P.C: BCCI]

The Men in Blue chased their 100th T20I win and looked to win the three-match series in the second T20I vs West Indies. They were guided by some late fireworks by Rishabh Pant and V. Iyer.

While being put to bat first, the hosts started off on a sedate note. Virat Kohli found his touch but they kept losing wickets regularly. Thereafter, came the Pant and Iyer show. The duo piled up a 76-run partnership from just 35 balls.

Pant, who came to bat at no. 5, got his innings going in the 15th over where he hit three boundaries against Keiron Pollard. The southpaw brought up his third fifty in T20Is, taking just 27 balls to get to the milestone.

BCCI @BCCI



@Paytm #INDvWI Rishabh Pant is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 52* off 28 deliveries Rishabh Pant is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 52* off 28 deliveries 👏👏@Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/qiXIn8l1Up

In total, Pant mustered seven boundaries and a solitary maximum in his unbeaten innings of 52* off 28. He finished his innings at a marvelous strike rate of just under 186. He was even adjudged as the Player of the match for his crisp hitting.

A huge shoutout to V.Iyer as well, who scored 33* off 18 and was an equal aggressor in the match-winning partnership.

Edited by Aditya Singh