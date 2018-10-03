Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 Bowlers from the 2018 Asia Cup

Feature
03 Oct 2018, 06:14 IST

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast
Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast

As the 14th edition of the Asia Cup came to a close, India picked up their record sixth trophy, beating the likes of Hong Kong, Pakistan, and then Bangladesh in a thrilling finale.

In the slow pitches of the UAE, runs were hard to come by, and 250 was a very defendable total.

In a tournament dominated by the bowlers, let's take a look at the top 3

#3. Kuldeep Yadav - India

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Kuldeep Yadav was dominant for India

One of the rarest sights in International Cricket today is the left arm wrist spinner, and there is no one better at it than Kuldeep Yadav.

Yadav took advantage of spin-friendly pitches and went to work. He picked up 10 wickets in his 6 matches, using his deceptive googly expertly. Yadav made his mark with three crucial wickets in the tournament final to help reduce Bangladesh to a below-par total.

His best ball may have come against rivals Pakistan. He set up Babar Azam perfectly, with to balls turning into him, with the wicket coming thanks to a beautiful googly that bowled him through the gate.

