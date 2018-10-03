Top 3 Bowlers from the 2018 Asia Cup

Haris

As the 14th edition of the Asia Cup came to a close, India picked up their record sixth trophy, beating the likes of Hong Kong, Pakistan, and then Bangladesh in a thrilling finale.

In the slow pitches of the UAE, runs were hard to come by, and 250 was a very defendable total.

In a tournament dominated by the bowlers, let's take a look at the top 3

#3. Kuldeep Yadav - India

Kuldeep Yadav was dominant for India

One of the rarest sights in International Cricket today is the left arm wrist spinner, and there is no one better at it than Kuldeep Yadav.

Yadav took advantage of spin-friendly pitches and went to work. He picked up 10 wickets in his 6 matches, using his deceptive googly expertly. Yadav made his mark with three crucial wickets in the tournament final to help reduce Bangladesh to a below-par total.

His best ball may have come against rivals Pakistan. He set up Babar Azam perfectly, with to balls turning into him, with the wicket coming thanks to a beautiful googly that bowled him through the gate.

