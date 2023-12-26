Top 3 controversies in India-South Africa Tests ft. Sachin Tendulkar

Beyond the anticipated excitement surrounding India's tour of South Africa, cricket fans can't overlook the historical controversies between the two teams. The formidable squads, driven by intense competition, occasionally crossed boundaries in their pursuit of victory.

This rivalry has been marked by notorious incidents dating back to 1997. As we approach the official commencement on December 10 of India's month-long tour of the Proteas' land, let's revisit some of the most infamous episodes in this longstanding feud.

Here we take a look at top 3 controversies in India-South Africa Tests:

#3 When Sachin was sanctioned - 2001

Sachin Tendulkar was accused of ball tampering

During the 2001 South Africa tour, Sachin Tendulkar found himself accused of ball tampering by match referee Mike Denness, leading to his suspension for a match.

This decision triggered a vehement response from the visitors, with players such as Harbhajan Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, and Deep Dasgupta openly objecting to Denness's ruling. In response, Mike Denness took disciplinary action against the players for expressing dissent, and he also penalized skipper Sourav Ganguly for failing to control his team.

The BCCI expressed intense dissatisfaction with the unfolding situation, launching a significant protest and even issuing a threat to withdraw from the tour if Mike Denness persisted as the match referee for the third and final Test.

#2 That S Sreesanth dance

Sreesanth added a lot of flair

No controversy, just a moment that will forever be remembered.

Among the memorable instances in this rivalry, particularly amusing for Indian cricket enthusiasts, is S Sreesanth's six off Andre Nel's bowling during the Johannesburg Test in 2006. On the third day of the Test, Nel attempted to unsettle Sreesanth with an aggressive approach. In a stylish response, the pacer smashed a six off the next ball, celebrating wildly to the delight of onlookers.

Sreesanth's earlier bowling performance of 5/40 had dismantled South Africa in the first innings, limiting them to a mere 84 runs. This amusing incident wasn't the only highlight for Sreesanth in the match; he went on to claim three more wickets in the second innings, contributing to India's inaugural Test victory in South Africa.

#1 'Whole country against 11 guys'

The Indian camp was not happy with the DRS

In the 2022 tour of South Africa, Team India voiced their discontent with how Dean Elgar managed to survive an LBW appeal through the Decision Review System (DRS). Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ravichandran Ashwin displayed visible frustration with the third umpire's decision. Rahul went on record, stating, "It's the whole country against 11 guys."

Even umpire Marais Erasmus couldn't help but express disbelief, shaking his head at the images displayed on the big screen. Overheard muttering, "That's impossible," Erasmus captured the collective astonishment. R Ashwin was fuming as he vented out on the stump mic at the bowling end, "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport."

