Top 3 most expensive spells by a Pakistan bowler in ODI World Cups ft. Shaheen Afridi

The ODI World Cup is the grandest platform for any player to showcase his talent. The tournament happens once in every four years. This year, India is playing host to the 50-over event.

In the last few World Cups, fans have witnessed several high-scoring matches. Batters are willing to take more risks these days in the T20 era, which has allowed them to score big in the ODI format as well.

Even some of the best bowlers in the world have ended up leaking lots of runs on their off days. Pakistan is known to be a bowling powerhouse in cricket, but their bowlers have conceded many runs in recent ODI World Cup matches. In this listicle today, we will look at the three most expensive spells by a Pakistan bowler at the mega event.

#3 Hasan Ali - 1/84 vs. India, 2019 ODI World Cup

India battled arch-rivals Pakistan in a league round match of the 2019 ODI World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Indian batters brought their 'A' game to the table and scored 336/5 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma top-scored with a 113-ball 140, while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered a half-century each.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir were the only Pakistani bowlers to have an economy rate of less than six runs per over. Hasan Ali was the most expensive bowler for the Men in Green. The right-arm pacer leaked 84 runs in his nine-over spell.

Ali did manage to take the wicket of Rohit Sharma, but he conceded eight fours and three sixes in his nine overs. It was the most expensive spell by a Pakistani bowler at the mega event before the 2023 World Cup.

#2 Haris Rauf - 1/85 vs. New Zealand, 2023 ODI World Cup

Haris Rauf broke Hasan Ali's record for the most expensive spell by a Pakistani bowler today. Rauf, who is known for his express pace, could not execute his plans to perfection while playing against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Expand Tweet

The right-arm fast bowler gave away 85 runs in his 10 overs. He picked up the wicket of Daryl Mitchell, but the New Zealand batters smashed 11 fours and two sixes off the 60 deliveries bowled by Rauf. Luckily for the Pakistan pacer, he held this embarrassing record only for a few minutes.

#1 Shaheen Afridi - 0/90 vs. New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023

Haris Rauf held the unwanted record for only 17 minutes as his compatriot Shaheen Afridi completed his spell soon after and finished with figures of 0/90 in 10 overs. The world number one ODI bowler had a forgettable outing against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Expand Tweet

Afridi leaked 90 runs at an economy rate of nine runs per over. He remained wicketless for the first time in 24 ODI innings. Plus, the New Zealand batters smacked 11 fours and two maximums off his bowling.

The left-arm pacer, who recently attained the world number one ranking, will try to forget today's match as soon as possible and make a comeback in the remainder of the tournament.