Top 3 Indian T20I batsmen of 2019

Virat Kohli

While India enjoyed a golden run in Tests in 2019 and a highly memorable one in ODIs (the World Cup disappointment notwithstanding), the case was rather different in T20Is. The Indians struggled for consistency in the shortest format as their playing XI was never settled.

With the T20 World Cup coming up in Australia next year, the Men in Blue have their task cut out as far as T20s are concerned.

In 2019, India featured in 16 matches, winning nine and losing as many as seven. They went down 1-2 to New Zealand in New Zealand, and lost 0-2 to Australia at home.

Team India had a good run in West Indies, clinching the three-match series 3-0. After squaring the series against South Africa at home, they then registered wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, albeit unconvincingly.

Like the team, the batsmen also had a mixed run, barring a few. Here’s a look at the top three Indian batsmen of the year in T20s.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper had a complete year, tasting success as a batsman across formats. In 10 matches in 2019, Virat Kohli notched up 466 runs at a strike rate of 147.93 while averaging 77.66.

Kohli posted as many as five fifties in the year, including his career best of 94 not out. The knock came off 50 deliveries, against West Indies at Hyderabad in a successful chase of 208.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 72 from only 38 balls against Australia at Bengaluru in February, but the innings was in vain as Glenn Maxwell blasted a century. The Indian captain also registered 72 not out from 52 balls in India’s successful chase of 150 against South Africa at Mohali in September.

He finished the year with a stunning 70 not out from 29 balls against the Windies at Mumbai.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Unlike in the Tests and ODIs, Rohit Sharma was not as consistent in T20Is. Even so, he finished the year as India’s second highest run-getter after Kohli.

In 14 matches, Rohit scored 396 runs at a strike rate of 138.46, averaging 28.28, with four fifties.

As captain, he scored 50 from 29 in Auckland in February. Rohit contributed 67 from 51 in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill in August to put India 2-0 up in the series.

Under pressure as leader with India 0-1 down against Bangladesh, he again contributed with 85 from 43 at Rajkot in November. He then ended 2019 with a stroke-filled 71 from 34 against West Indies at Mumbai, in the series decider.

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul

With regular opener Shikhar Dhawan battling injury and fitness issues, KL Rahul got an opportunity to move to the top. And he grabbed the chance in highly impressive fashion.

Rahul played nine T20Is in the year, in which he scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 142.40 and an average of 44.50. The talented batsman registered four fifties in the year.

Beginning with 50 from 36 in a losing cause against Australia at Visakhapatnam in February, Rahul then registered 52 from 35 in the decider against Bangladesh at Nagpur in November. In the first T20I against West Indies at Hyderabad, he made a fluent 62 from 40, aiding Kohli in a chase of 208.

Like Kohli and Rohit, Rahul also had a memorable finish to 2019, with a 56-ball 91 against West Indies at Mumbai as India won the match comprehensively, by 67 runs.