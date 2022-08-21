Top 3 Indians with most international runs since Virat Kohli scored his last century 

It is no secret that one of India's greatest players, Virat Kohli, has been struggling with form for some time now. The player, who scored 70 international hundreds in his first 11 years, has now failed to hit one in the last nearly three years.

Kohli has now gone 1,000 days without scoring a hundred in international cricket. His last ton came against Bangladesh in the second Test of a two-match series in India, on November 23, 2019. The star batter played a knock of 136 in that match, which India won by an innings and 36 runs.

While Kohli isn't piling up runs like he used to in the past, Team India have witnessed the rise of other talented batsmen like Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. Alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, different players have taken up the responsibility of mustering runs for the Men in Blue across formats.

On that note, let's take a look at the three Indian batters with the most international runs since Virat Kohli's last century.

#3. Rishabh Pant - 2,505 runs in 76 innings

Pant has risen to legendary heights in the period of Kohli's slight decline

From being a reckless hitter of the ball to one of India's most consistent batters, Rishabh Pant has come a long way in his brief career. Despite being just 24 years old, the southpaw has played some of the most celebrated and memorable knocks, with the summit being his magnificent 89* at Gabba in 2021, which gave India one of its most famous Test series wins ever.

While his best might be yet to come for India in T20Is, Pant has been an unwavering performer in red-ball cricket. The wicket-keeper batter has stamped his authority in almost every country he has played in and has scored 1,365 runs in 35 innings since that Bangladesh Test in 2019.

Pant has even smashed three Test centuries (one in Ahmedabad, one in Cape Town, and one in Birmingham).

The left-hander has found his foot in ODIs as well, scoring 611 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 114.2 since November 2019.

All in all, Pant has racked up impressive numbers and has scored 2,505 runs across the formats since Virat Kohli's last international ton.

#2. Virat Kohli - 2,554 runs in 79 innings

Virat Kohli might not have struck a hundred but he hasn't completely gone off the boil

At No. 2 in this list is the man himself, Virat Kohli. Despite failing to score a ton in nearly three years, the veteran is still India's second-highest run-getter in that period. This speaks volumes about Kohli's caliber and abilities.

While Kohli may not have reached the three-figure mark, he has regularly notched up fifty-plus scores. In the 79 innings that the right-hander has played since his 70th ton, he has chalked up 24 fifties (the most by any Indian batter in the said period).

However, Virat Kohli's red-ball numbers since his last Test ton have taken a jolt. He has managed 872 runs across 32 innings at a mediocre average of 27.25 in the longest format.

The Delhi-born dasher has fared better in white-ball formats though, scoring 824 runs (at an average of 36) in one-dayers and 858 runs (at an average of 43) in the shortest format for India.

This lack of centuries from the modern-day great who once used to hit them for fun has left many fans and players disappointed and concerned. Fans will hope that Kohli regains his big-scoring form during the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Getting a hundred in T20 cricket is rare, but Indian fans would be happy even if the modern great continues making substantial contributions in matches.

#1. Rohit Sharma - 2,634 runs in 70 innings

Rohit Sharma has continued to be the leading player for India in this period

It's the Indian captain Rohit Sharma who leads the list with 2,634 international runs in 70 innings since his teammate Virat Kohli's last hundred.

While Rohit's appointment as India's permanent skipper was made earlier this year, the Maharashtra maestro has been a vital cog for in the Indian team for a decade now.

Though the 35-year-old has been a household name in white-ball cricket, his rise as a prominent opener in Tests occurred last year when Rohit amassed 906 runs in 11 Tests (the most by any Indian during 2021).

What's more, Rohit quashed all doubts about his ability as a Test opener in non-Asian conditions. His performance in the Test series in England last year ensured that he is now seen as a dependable top-order batter regardless of the country he is playing in.

Since Kohli's last ton, Rohit has maintained a great ODI average of 49.4, scoring 690 runs in 15 games. In T20Is, his run tally jumps to 948 in 31 T20Is at an immaculate strike rate of 148.

While Rohit has scored the most runs for India in recent times, it's noteworthy to recognize that he is going through a century drought also, in white-ball cricket. It's been a considerable 945 days since the Indian opener recorded a ton in either ODIs or T20Is, with his last one coming way back in January 2020 in an ODI game against Australia in Bangalore.

However, Rohit will be less bothered about his personal accolades currently and will be aiming to lead India to its eighth Asia Cup title.

