Top 3 final over finishes by MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the best finishers in the history of limited overs cricket. His ability to score quick runs in high-pressure situations with a calm mind makes him different from other players. He has been so successful as a finisher because he understands the situation well and bats according to that.

Finishing the game is a very difficult task and to finish the game in the final over is even more difficult but Dhoni has done it many times for the Indian team and his IPL franchise CSK.

So here we'll take a look on top 3 last over finishes by Dhoni:

#3 Against Australia - Commonwealth Bank Series 2011

Australia elected to bat first after winning toss and put a good total of 269 on the board. Virender Sehwag got out early in the chase but Gautam Gambhir was playing well at the other end and scored 92 runs but was unfortunate to miss out on the century.

After a lot of action, the match reached the final over with Ravi Ashwin and Dhoni was at the crease. India needed 13 runs off the last over to win the match.

Clint McKay was chosen to bowl the last over and Ashwin was on strike. He got beaten off the first ball but took a single off the next one. With Dhoni on strike, India needed 12 runs from 4 balls. Dhoni hit a massive a six on the third ball to put things back in favour of India but the match wasn't over yet.

India still needed 6 runs from 3 balls. However, McKay bowled a waist-high no-ball, which Dhoni clubbed straight into the hands of deep square leg. However, it was a no ball. So Dhoni took a quick double to get back on strike. On the next ball, Dhoni hit the ball into the gap perfectly and ran 3 and won the match for India with 2 balls to spare.

