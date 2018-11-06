×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 3 final over finishes by MS Dhoni

Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
113   //    06 Nov 2018, 16:12 IST


MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the best finishers in the history of limited overs cricket. His ability to score quick runs in high-pressure situations with a calm mind makes him different from other players. He has been so successful as a finisher because he understands the situation well and bats according to that.

Finishing the game is a very difficult task and to finish the game in the final over is even more difficult but Dhoni has done it many times for the Indian team and his IPL franchise CSK. 

So here we'll take a look on top 3 last over finishes by Dhoni:

#3 Against Australia - Commonwealth Bank Series 2011

Australia elected to bat first after winning toss and put a good total of 269 on the board. Virender Sehwag got out early in the chase but Gautam Gambhir was playing well at the other end and scored 92 runs but was unfortunate to miss out on the century.

After a lot of action, the match reached the final over with Ravi Ashwin and Dhoni was at the crease. India needed 13 runs off the last over to win the match.

Clint McKay was chosen to bowl the last over and Ashwin was on strike. He got beaten off the first ball but took a single off the next one. With Dhoni on strike, India needed 12 runs from 4 balls. Dhoni hit a massive a six on the third ball to put things back in favour of India but the match wasn't over yet.

India still needed 6 runs from 3 balls. However, McKay bowled a waist-high no-ball, which Dhoni clubbed straight into the hands of deep square leg. However, it was a no ball. So Dhoni took a quick double to get back on strike. On the next ball, Dhoni hit the ball into the gap perfectly and ran 3 and won the match for India with 2 balls to spare. 



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why MS Dhoni could be prolonging his...
RELATED STORY
Best Quotes on MS Dhoni - The Leader, The Keeper, The...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who can become the next MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the issues regarding India's No. 4 position...
RELATED STORY
5 Milestones created by Rohit Sharma in the Fourth ODI
RELATED STORY
5 highest scoring ODI innings of MS Dhoni 
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 Indian batsmen of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
What would MS Dhoni of 2008 tell MS Dhoni of 2018?
RELATED STORY
5 Masterstrokes by MS Dhoni-The Captain
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest run scorers captaining India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us