Top 3 ODI run-getters in 2019

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
Published Dec 24, 2019
Dec 24, 2019 IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

It was a special year for ODI cricket as it featured the World Cup, and the fans were thoroughly entertained by some special performances with the bat.

The bat largely dominated the ball in the 50-over format of the game as the pitches were mostly flat, including those in the World Cup as well. There were a few venues that had sporting pitches, but the bowlers would have hoped for more.

More than 90 ODI hundreds were scored through the year as the shot-makers, especially those in the top order, had a lot of fun batting on pitches which were conducive for stroke-play.

Here, we look at the three players with the most ODI runs in 2019.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit SharmaÂ 
Rohit Sharma 

Rohit Sharma was easily the most consistent ODI batsman in 2019. He delivered for India in almost every series he played, including the World Cup, where he ended up as the leading run-scorer with 659 runs and five hundreds.

In total, Rohit scored 1490 runs in 28 ODIs at an average of 57.30 and a strike rate of 89.92, with 7 hundreds and 6 fifties.

With Shikhar Dhawan being irregular in the ODI set-up this year due to fitness issues, Rohit had a greater responsibility on his shoulders - to not only stay long on the pitch but also not let the tempo of the innings suffer at any stage.

The Indian vice-captain took it upon himself to take the charge in the powerplay in Dhawan’s absence. He also batted deep in most of the games, allowing his new opening partner KL Rahul to settle in.

Rohit would have liked to win the World Cup with the kind of performances he put in with the bat. It was a massive disappointment for him not to be able to do that, but individually, it was the best year of his ODI career.

India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
