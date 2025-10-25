Rohit Sharma led from the front as India returned to winning ways against Australia in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 121 runs off 125 balls with the help of three sixes and 13 boundaries. It was his ninth ODI century against the Aussies, the joint-most alongside legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

With his sixth ton in Australia, Rohit currently holds the record for the highest number of centuries Down Under. It was also his second century of the year, having hit 119 against England in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. Overall, the former India skipper slammed his 33rd ton in the 50-over format, stretching his tally to 50 centuries across three formats.

During his knock, Rohit Sharma also stitched an unbeaten 168 partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket. The duo made light work of 237 run chases, achieving the target with 69 deliveries in hand.

Apart from 121 not out, Rohit had also scored a fighting 73 in the second ODI held in Adelaide, which helped him earn the Player of the Series award.

In this article, we take a look at the three oldest Indian players to win the Man of the Series award in the 50-over format.

Top 3 oldest Indians to win Player of the Series in ODIs ft. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

At 38 years and 178 days, Rohit Sharma became the oldest Indian to win the Man of the Series award in ODIs. The right-handed batter began the series on a poor note, perishing for a single-digit score in Perth. The former captain also struggled with the bat in the second ODI but found a way to score runs and pile up a half-century. He then went from strength to strength by scoring a century.

The veteran batter finished the series with 202 runs in three innings at a stunning average of 101. None of the other Indian batters reached the triple-figure mark. Australia’s Matthew Short was second in the list of run-scorers with 112 in three games.

MS Dhoni (37 years, 194 days)

Aged 37, former India captain MS Dhoni won the Player of the Series award, which coincidentally came against the same opposition in 2019. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 51 runs in the first ODI in Sydney. He then slammed an unbeaten 55 and 87 not out in the second and third ODIs, respectively.

The Ranchi-born legend finished the series as the second-highest run-getter, amassing 193 runs in three innings. He was only behind Australia’s Shaun Marsh, who scored 224 in three games.

Dhoni was picked ahead of Marsh for his all-round performance, including three dismissals behind the wicket as India clinched the three-match series 2-1. It was the last time the Men in Blue won an ODI series in Australia.

Sunil Gavaskar (37 years, 190 days)

Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar was the oldest Indian to win the Player of the Series award before 2019. The opening batter held the record for three decades before Dhoni broke it.

The Mumbai batter amassed 202 runs in a five-match home series against Sri Lanka at an average of 50.50 with the help of two half-centuries. His exploits with the bat helped the Men in Blue clinch the series 4-1. Like Dhoni (in 2019), Gavaskar retired in the same calendar year following the 1987 ODI World Cup when India reached the semifinal.

At 38, Rohit Sharma has numerous records still left to achieve, including the highest number of sixes in ODIs. The dream of winning a 50-over World Cup is likely to keep him lit till the ICC event in 2017.

