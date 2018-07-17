Top 3 performances from Global Canada T20, 2018

Curtains went down on the Global Canada T20 finally and it marked a successful return of high-voltage cricket to the Canadian soil.

The primary motive Cricket Canada had for organizing this tournament was to draw the Canadian crowd back to the cricket field and it was a resounding success. The participation of stars such as Steve Smith, David Warner, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and David Miller ensured global viewership too and the crowd (and the viewers alike) was treated to some mouthwatering clashes.

The tournament also showcased some future talents of West Indies cricket and the CWI B team, though finished second best, won more hearts with their passion and all-round brilliance.

Here we will look at some of the best individual performances of the tournament. We decided to choose two batsmen because of their important contributions in high-pressure chases and the lone bowler was chosen for his outstanding piece of fast bowling on a pitch that was not too conducive for pace bowling.

#1 Sherfane Rutherford (134* off 66 balls, 11x 4, 10x6)

What a masterful display of batting from Sherfane Rutherford to register the first century of #GT20Canada #VKvCWI #6sInThe6ix pic.twitter.com/mKztAkFixG — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 12, 2018

Well, this one will not only stay on top of our list but also on top of viewers' memory for a long time. Chasing a mammoth target of 216, the CWI B was in the doldrums with the score reading 11/3 in the third over. In came the 19-year old lefty from Guyana and started to show his class immediately. First, he forged a 130- run partnership with Nicholas Pooran to bring his team back into the match and took it all upon his young shoulders, after Pooran was dismissed in the 15th over.

There was no respite for the experienced bowlers of the Vancouver Knights (Tim Southee, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Russell and Fawad Ahmed) as they were taken to the cleaners with considerable ease. His innings was even more special as it helped his team to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Rutherford was also the best bowler on show for the CWI B that day as he had impressive figures of 4-0-25-2, on a match where more than 400 runs were scored in 40 overs.

