Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 performances from Global Canada T20, 2018 

AMRIT SHARMA
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
151   //    17 Jul 2018, 16:43 IST

Capricorn v Leo - Oxigen Masters Champions League 2016

Curtains went down on the Global Canada T20 finally and it marked a successful return of high-voltage cricket to the Canadian soil.

The primary motive Cricket Canada had for organizing this tournament was to draw the Canadian crowd back to the cricket field and it was a resounding success. The participation of stars such as Steve Smith, David Warner, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and David Miller ensured global viewership too and the crowd (and the viewers alike) was treated to some mouthwatering clashes.

The tournament also showcased some future talents of West Indies cricket and the CWI B team, though finished second best, won more hearts with their passion and all-round brilliance. 

Here we will look at some of the best individual performances of the tournament. We decided to choose two batsmen because of their important contributions in high-pressure chases and the lone bowler was chosen for his outstanding piece of fast bowling on a pitch that was not too conducive for pace bowling. 

#1 Sherfane Rutherford (134* off 66 balls, 11x 4, 10x6)

Well, this one will not only stay on top of our list but also on top of viewers' memory for a long time. Chasing a mammoth target of 216, the CWI B was in the doldrums with the score reading 11/3 in the third over. In came the 19-year old lefty from Guyana and started to show his class immediately. First, he forged a 130- run partnership with Nicholas Pooran to bring his team back into the match and took it all upon his young shoulders, after Pooran was dismissed in the 15th over.

There was no respite for the experienced bowlers of the Vancouver Knights (Tim Southee, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Russell and Fawad Ahmed) as they were taken to the cleaners with considerable ease. His innings was even more special as it helped his team to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Rutherford was also the best bowler on show for the CWI B that day as he had impressive figures of 4-0-25-2, on a match where more than 400 runs were scored in 40 overs.




Page 1 of 3 Next
Topics you might be interested in:
Global T20 Canada 2018 Toronto Nationals Cricket Team Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team
AMRIT SHARMA
CONTRIBUTOR
Global T20 Canada 2018: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Global Canada T20, Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks,...
RELATED STORY
Smith and Warner selected in Global T20 Canada draft
RELATED STORY
Steven Smith, David Warner geared up for return to...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs Toronto...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks,...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who could be valuable additions to the...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada Match 12: Toronto Nationals vs West...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: Hits and Misses from Toronto Nationals...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada 2018
Match 15 | Sun, 08 Jul
MON 176/4 (20.0 ov)
TOR 179/9 (20.0 ov)
Toronto Nationals win by 1 wicket
MON VS TOR live score
| Tue, 10 Jul
CWI 162/7 (20.0 ov)
MON 165/4 (17.3 ov)
Montreal Tigers win by 6 wickets
CWI VS MON live score
| Tue, 10 Jul
TOR 103/10 (16.5 ov)
VAN 104/2 (12.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights win by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
| Wed, 11 Jul
EDM 141/10 (19.5 ov)
TBA 142/2 (16.4 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks win by 8 wickets
EDM VS TBA live score
Qualifier 1 | Thu, 12 Jul
VAN 215/6 (20.0 ov)
CWI 221/4 (20.0 ov)
CWI B Team win by 6 wickets
VAN VS CWI live score
Eliminator | Thu, 12 Jul
EDM 183/9 (20.0 ov)
TBA 185/3 (19.5 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks win by 7 wickets
EDM VS TBA live score
Qualifier 2 | Sat, 14 Jul
VAN 152/5 (13.0 ov)
TBA 84/5 (8.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights win by 13 runs (DLS Method)
VAN VS TBA live score
Final | Sun, 15 Jul
CWI 145/10 (17.4 ov)
VAN 148/3 (17.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights win by 7 wickets
CWI VS VAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us