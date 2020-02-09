Top 3 performers of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Boys in Blue finished at the runners-up position

The 13th edition of Under-19 World Cup organized by the International Cricket Council has ended with the Bangladeshi side being crowned as the champions. The Boys in Blue lost to their neighbours in the final after a thrilling competition. The four-time champions could not overcome the challenge from the first-time finalists as Akbar Ali and co. won their maiden U-19 World Cup.

A total of 16 teams participated in this event which was hosted by South Africa. After 48 matches, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and New Zealand finished as the top four teams of the tournament. The teams of Nigeria and Japan made their debut in this competition which saw the rise of a lot of new stars. This article features the list of top 3 performers of the tournament which are as follows.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (leading run-scorer, India)

Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

One prominent player who grabbed the attention of the entire cricketing fraternity with his mind-boggling form at the Under-19 level was Yashasvi Jaiswal. In spite of being just 18 years old, the young gun showcased his talent at the global level while opening the innings for India in this tournament. He played 6 matches and his statistics clearly showcase how handy he was with the bat for the India U-19s.

He smashed 400 runs at an incredible average of 133.33 and a strike-rate of 82.47. He exhibited his aggressive form by smashing the total of 39 fours and 10 sixes during the tournament. His highest individual score of the tournament came in the semi-final match against the Pakistani side where he smashed 105 runs.

He single-handedly won the match for his side and took his team to the final. Jaiswal continued his fine form in the final as he aggregated 88 runs which helped the Indian side to post a respectable total of 177 runs on the board.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi (leading wicket-taker, India)

Ravi Bishnoi grabbed 17 wickets in the tournament.

The Indian side has always had the upper hand when it comes to finding the talent in the leg-spin bowling section. Ravi Bishnoi is one such newcomer who may soon find his name in the group of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra and many other Indian leg-spinners. Just 19 years old, Ravi Bishnoi outwitted every batsman in this tournament with his bowling skills.

The leg-spinner emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets from 6 matches. He achieved his best bowling figures of 4/5 against Japan in the league stage.

Advertisement

His mind-blowing economy of just 3.46 and an average of 9.58 clearly reflect how disciplined he is with his line and lengths. The newcomer will play for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

#3 Bryce Parsons (Highest individual score, South Africa)

Bryce Parsons' innings of 121 runs remained as the highest individual score of the tournament.

The South African side had a decent show in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 as they succeeded in qualifying for the Super League. However, they could not make it to the top 4 of the final standings.

On an individual level, their skipper Bryce Parsons would have grabbed the national selectors' attention with his all-round brilliance. He ended the tournament as the batsman with the highest individual score of the tournament.

His innings of 121 (92) against Canada topped the list of the highest individual score by batsmen in U-19 World Cup 2020. That match took place on 22 January 2020 at Potchefstroom where the South African star shone brightly. He smashed those runs at an imperious strike-rate of 132.96 and hammered 15 fours and 3 sixes in his innings. Looking at his current form, he may soon play for the international side if he continues in this vein.