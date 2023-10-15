Top 3 players quickest to 300 ODI sixes ft. Rohit Sharma 

Rohit Sharma was in beast mode as he came up with a match-winning knock of 86 runs against Pakistan in Match 12 of the ongoing men's ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 14.

Chasing a modest total of 192, Rohit gave no breathing space to the Pakistani bowlers, hammering them all around the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium. He smashed six boundaries and as many maximums.

His six sixes on Saturday also helped him cross a significant feat. Rohit Sharma became the first-ever Indian and only the third batter to hit 300 sixes in one-day internationals.

On that note, let's take a look at the three batters who were quickest to 300 ODI sixes in terms of innings, and see where Rohit Sharma is on the list.

#3 Shahid Afridi - 324 innings

Shahid Afridi of Pakistan [Getty Images]

Pakistan's greatest hitter, Shahid Afridi had the ability to change the course of the game in a few deliveries.

After making his debut in 1996, Afridi went on to hit 476 maximums in 508 innings across formats. In ODIs, Afridi hit 351 maximums in 369 innings.

His 351 maximums are the most by any batter in the format. He was also the first individual to hit 300 ODI sixes.

He achieved the feat in his 324th ODI innings, which came against South Africa in Bloemfontein in 2013.

#2 Chris Gayle - 282 innings

Chris Gayle - The Universe Boss [Getty Images]

Unsurprisingly, the Universe Boss from Jamaica, Chris Gayle, features on this list. He reached the 300 ODI sixes landmark in just 282 innings. He achieved the feat during his explosive knock of 162 off just 97 balls against England in 2019.

In fact, Gayle holds the record of smashing the second most sixes in the 50-over format, having hit 331 maximums in 294 ODI innings.

Gayle accumulated 3,318 runs out of his 19,594 international runs tally through sixes alone. While there have been quite a few renowned swashbuckling players, only a handful managed to woo the audience like Christopher Henry Gayle.

#1 Rohit Sharma - 246 innings

Rohit Sharma - the six-hitting machine for India [Getty Images]

The latest entrant on the list, Rohit Sharma became the quickest batter to hit 300 sixes in ODIs. He achieved the milestone in his 246th innings.

The India skipper went past Chris Gayle's record in the recently concluded clash against Pakistan. He was on song yet again and showed no mercy to the Pakistani bowling attack.

Interestingly, in India's second ODI 2023 World Cup game against Afghanistan, he broke another six-hitting record as he became the player with the most international sixes in world cricket. He surpassed Gayle's long-standing record of 553 maximums.

Rohit has made the art of hitting sixes look utterly easy and has clobbered a total of 556 maximums across 473 innings in international cricket.