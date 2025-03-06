Steve Smith has bid farewell to ODI cricket after Australia's exit from the ICC Champions Trophy after losing to India in the semifinals. He will, however, be available for selection for Australia's Test and T20I teams.

Smith, part of the 'Fab Four' comprising Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Babar Azam, made 170 appearances for the Aussies in 50-over cricket. The right-hander amassed 5800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96, including 12 tons and 35 half-centuries.

He also led the Aussies in 64 ODIs, winning 32 games and losing 28, while four matches ended in no result.

Smith has drawn a lot of comparisons with Kohli during his prime days, with both batters dominating world cricket during their peak days. They also enjoyed great camaraderie, with both showing respect for each other on and off the field.

On that note, let's look at the top 3 Steve Smith-Virat Kohli moments in ODIs.

#1 Virat Kohli asks Indian fans to cheer for Steve Smith during 2019 World Cup in England

The former Indian skipper showed true sportsmanship when he asked a section of Indian fans to cheer for Steve Smith, who were jeering the Aussie. The incident took place when India faced Australia at the Oval during a 2019 ODI World Cup game.

During India's batting innings, a section of fans were seen calling Smith a 'cheater' while he was fielding at the boundary. This was because of his alleged role in the Sandpaper Gate saga.

Kohli, who was batting at the time, intervened and gestured the crowd to cheer for the New South Wales cricketer. Smith, moved by Kohli's deeds, shook hands and patted his back during the drinks break.

The Delhi cricketer later opened up on the incident, saying that the behavior was not at all acceptable. He told reporters via Business Standard:

"What happened, happened long back. He's back, trying to play well for his side. It is not good to see someone down like that...You don't want to see a guy feeling heat every time he goes out to play."

"I just felt for him and I told him sorry on behalf of the crowd because I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well. In my opinion, that's not acceptable," he added.

#2 Virat Kohli and Steve Smith hug each other after 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith shared a special moment after Australia's four-wicket defeat to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. It was also Smith's last appearance in 50-over cricket for Australia.

The pair shook hands and Smith patted Kohli on the shoulders as players from both teams exchanged pleasantries after the game.

The ace Indian batter apparently asked the Aussie cricketer if it was his last game and Kohli's facial expressions changed immediately after Smith replied in affirmative before the two shared a warm hug.

#3 Steve Smith calls Virat Kohli the best chaser the game has ever seen

Steve Smith showered massive praise on Virat Kohli after Australia's exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy. Lauding the Indian batter's ability to perfect a run chase, the Aussie cricketer called him the best chaser in ODI cricket.

Talking to reporters, Smith said via NDTV:

"He is arguably the best chaser the game has seen. He has done it numerous times against us. He controls the tempo of the game really well."

This is a rare instance from Smith given the banter the two have shared throughout their careers both on and off the field.

