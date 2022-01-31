Top 3 T20I knocks played by Indian batters against the West Indies

Team India will resume their international home season in the first week of February when they take on the West Indies in a series of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The proceedings will get underway with the 50-over series on February 06. The ODIs will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The focus will then shift to the three-match T20I rubber, which will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

Over the years, there have been plenty of memorable knocks by Indian batters against the former world champions in the shortest format.

Here's a look at the top 3 knocks by Indian batters in T20Is against the West Indies.

#3 Rohit Sharma's 111 (61), Lucknow 2018

Rohit Sharma during his 4th T20I ton [Image- AP]

Rohit Sharma doesn't often play out maidens in white-ball games, especially in T20Is, but that is exactly what he did against the West Indies in Lucknow back in 2018.

The crowd couldn't fathom what was happening but Rohit knew what he was up to. He was just assessing the pace of the wicket before unleashing his fury on the West Indies attack.

And that is exactly what he did as he smashed his 4th T20I ton- the most by any batter - in front of boisterous Ekana fans. Sharma started his onslaught by smashing left-arm spinner Khary Pierre over mid-on and mid-off in the 4th and there was nothing the Windies bowlers could do to stop him after that.

Rohit smashed 59 runs off his first 42 deliveries, post which he and KL Rahul unleashed a sustained assault at the back end of the innings. The 'Hitman' was on 92 when Rahul took a single off the last ball of the penultimate over.

Rahul immediately gave his partner the strike on the 2nd delivery and Rohit inched closer to his ton with a thick outside edge which ran to the third-man boundary. He then ramped Carlos Brathwaite over the long-leg boundary to bring up the milestone.

He proceeded to celebrate the hundred with a six over long-off to finish at an unbeaten 111 off just 61 deliveries. Rohit's knock helped India post 195/2 in 20 overs, which the bowlers defended with ease to notch up yet another series win for the Men in Blue.

#2 Virat Kohli 94* off 50, Hyderabad 2019

Virat Kohli goes bang through the covers [Image- Getty]

"All the young batsmen watching don't follow the first half of my innings. That was really bad and I was trying to hit too hard’’-- Virat Kohli was typically modest in his post-match speech after engineering yet another successful chase for his country in a T20I against the West Indies back in 2019.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 94 off 50 deliveries to help India chase down 208 with ridiculous ease but mere numbers won't tell the complete story of that knock.

It wasn't a typical Kohli knock where he batted like a mere mortal in the first half- trying to hit as hard as he could but without any timing- before he entered 'freak' mode to obliterate the West Indian attack.

Having managed just 26 off his first 23 deliveries, Kohli shifted gears in the 12th over when he smashed Jason Holder for six and a four off consecutive deliveries.

But it was his battle with Kesrick Williams that was the highlight of that game. Williams had dismissed Virat in a T20I in Jamaica back in 2017 before setting off with his typical notebook celebration.

He had his scuffle with Kohli in Hyderabad as well but this time it was the Indian cricketer who had the last laugh. Kohli picked an attempted yorker from Williams in the 16th over to smash him over his head for a boundary and then proceeded to whip him over long-on for a majestic six.

After dealing with Williams with absolute disdain, Kohli decided to checkmark a few notes of his own in what was a truly memorable moment. Kohli was on the charge and it was only a matter of time before he led India past the finishing line.

In ODIs, he averages 96.6 in successful run chases.



Chase master extraordinaire! Virat Kohli now averages 120.9 in successful run chases in T20Is.

In ODIs, he averages 96.6 in successful run chases.

Fittingly, he smacked Williams for two more sixes in the 19th over to bring up the winning runs for the home side.

#1 KL Rahul 110* (51), Lauderhill 2016

KL Rahul during his unbeaten ton against the WI in Florida [Image-Getty]

The 2016 T20I between India and the West Indies in Florida will go down as one of the greatest ever games played in the format.

It was a game that saw two swashbuckling batters in Evin Lewis and KL Rahul at the height of their powers in terms of stroke play and raw power.

Firstly, it was Lewis, who whetted the appetite of fans with a whirlwind 100 off just 49 deliveries. Lewis smashed as many as 9 sixes and 5 fours during his knock and he was ably helped by Johnson Charles, who smashed a 33-ball 79.

The duo accumulated 126 runs for the first wicket in just 9.3 overs, paving the way for the home side to rack up a monstrous total of 245/6 in 20 overs.

However, Lewis' knock was bettered by the stylish Rahul, who laid into the West Indian attack with an unbeaten 51-ball 110.

Dabanng

Wow @klrahul11 last 3 100's ,one each in in ODI, test, T20 all completed with a six.

India got off to a poor start with Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli departing cheaply in the powerplay. However, Rohit smashed a brilliant 28-ball 62 and along with KL, added 89 runs in just 7.1 overs.

Rohit was eventually dismissed by Pollard for 62 but Rahul continued in his merry way by painting the ground with his artistic stroke play.

He became just the third Indian batter after Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma to smash a T20I hundred and along with MS Dhoni (43 off 25 deliveries) kept India well on course to chase a gigantic total.

KL Rahul....you beauty. Special player. What composure. Take a bow.

However, as destiny would have it, India ended up 2 runs short of the target as they failed to get the desired 8 runs off the last six deliveries. The heartbreak was even more immense considering the fact that MSD uncharacteristically failed to seal the run chase as he failed to pick up a slower delivery from Dwayne Bravo, slicing it straight to short third man.

It was a great jailbreak for the Windies, and a heartbreak of epic proportions for India, especially KL, who was left stranded on an unbeaten 111 at the other end.

