Top 3 teams with the most last-placed finishes in Champions Trophy history ft. Pakistan

2025 Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament after their defeat to India and following New Zealand's win against Bangladesh. They lost their opening game against the Kiwis and suffered another loss against India in a must-win clash.

Ad

Notably, they are also the defending champions after having won the 2017 Champions Trophy. To add salt to Pakistan's wounds, their final group-stage game of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As a result, they finished at the very bottom of the Group A table with just a solitary point from three matches. Therefore, it was a disappointing display from the hosts, with the tournament still going on.

On that note, let us take a look at the top three teams with most last-placed finishes in the history of the Champions Trophy so far. Notably, the 1998 and 2000 editions had a direct knockout format and no points table/standings, which is why these editions have not been considered.

Ad

#3 Bangladesh (2)

Bangladesh have finished at the bottom of the table twice in the history of the Champions Trophy. In the 2002 edition, they were placed in Pool 1 and lost both their matches, ending at the bottom with zero points and a net run rate of -3.275.

In the next edition in 2004, Bangladesh once again finished last on the table. This time around, they were placed in Pool B and finished last in their pool. They lost both their games and had zero points with a net run rate of -3.111.

Ad

Therefore, Bangladesh failed to win a single game in both these editions and finished last in their respective pools.

#2 Zimbabwe (2)

Zimbabwe are a team which has a similar case as that of Bangladesh. In the 2002 Champions Trophy, Zimbabwe were placed in Pool 2 and lost both their games, failing to win a single game and finishing last in their pool with zero points and a net run rate of -1.125.

In 2004, Zimbabwe were placed in Pool D. Once again, they played two games and lost both, unable to win a single game and gather any points. They finished last in Pool D with zero points and a net run rate of -1.885.

Ad

They are below Bangladesh in this list only because of their net run rate, which is better as compared to Bangladesh in these two editions.

#1 Pakistan (3)

Pakistan top this list with three last-placed finishes in the history of the Champions Trophy. In the 2006 edition, they were placed in Group B. The Men in Green won only one out of their three matches, finishing last on the table with just two points.

Ad

In the 2013 edition, Pakistan finished at the bottom once again. They were placed in Group B and lost all three games, failing to register a single win and gather any points.

In the ongoing 2025 edition, Pakistan lost to New Zealand and India, followed by a washout against Bangladesh. As a result, they finished with just 1 point from three matches, ending at the bottom of the Group A points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback