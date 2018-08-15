3 adjustments India must make to win the third Test

Khozema Alyamani

The debacle at Lords is over. The pride of the Indian team is at stake. The embarrassing defeat at Lords cannot go unanswered. How this team responds to adversity, going forward, is going to define the character, determination and the heart of each member of this team. It's time to focus and take it one step at a time.

The key is to restore stability and confidence to the team. India must give the players, who have already played so far, a longer leash. So, here are the top three adjustments India must make ahead of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

3) Play with a Four Bowlers Strategy

Shami!

One of India's biggest mistakes at Lords was going in with five bowlers. The fact is, in bowler-friendly conditions, like in England, if your top four bowlers don't get the job done, adding a fifth isn't going to do much to your cause. In fact, that strategy affects the balance of the team and renders it one batsman short. And that could be the difference-maker. So, that's the first adjustment India needs to make.

They should play with Shami, Umesh, Ishant and Ashwin as their bowlers. There has been a lot of talk about getting Bumrah back into the team. But, it's important to understand that Bumrah hasn't played at all in this series, is returning from an injury, and is relatively inexperienced in Test cricket. So, it's best to stick with those with the battle scars.

