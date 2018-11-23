3 unlucky Indian cricketers who were never re-considered for selection despite impressing in their early matches

Vishal Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 135 // 23 Nov 2018, 00:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Faiz Fazal

Cricket is the most popular sport in India; it is often regarded as a religion in the country. But the game has evolved drastically over the years, which has also affected the selection criteria of the players.

The competition in the Indian domestic circuit is the toughest by far in the world. The country has a gigantic pool of talented domestic cricketers who are desperate to represent the country at the highest level. However, the pressure to perform against the best teams in the world is not easy to withstand; it requires immense potential and temperament to succeed at the biggest of stages.

There are numerous players who proved their prowess in the initial part of their career and went on to become superstars. But there have also been some unlucky players who, despite performing well in their initial international games, failed to impress the selectors enough and were never considered for selection again.

Here is a look at three such players:

#3 Surinder Amarnath

Surinder Amarnath

Surinder Amarnath shot into prominence when he scored a brilliant century on debut against New Zealand in the year 1976. Amarnath, along with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar, crafted a much needed partnership of 204 runs for the second wicket, which helped India win the match by 8 wickets.

Amarnath's performance grabbed eye-balls from every corner of the world. The swashbuckling southpaw made a decent start to his ODI career too, scoring a quick 37 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the year 1978, in their own backyard.

In the third match of his debut series, he scored a phenomenal 62 against a quality Pakistan bowling attack. Unfortunately though, this was to be the last match of Amarnath's ODI career, despite his tremendous performances throughout the series.

He played three ODIs for India scoring 100 runs, with a solitary half-century against his name.

1 / 2 NEXT