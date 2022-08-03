3 times Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in hilarious banter with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

A couple of days ago, a few members of the Indian cricket team went live on Instagram, sending social media into a frenzy. Captain Rohit Sharma, alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav (SKY), engaged with a few fans during the live stream as well.

The highlight, of course, was the brief appearance of a certain MS Dhoni. On the whole, the people who tuned in were thoroughly entertained by the banter between Rohit and Chahal.

At one point, the Indian captain jokingly asked SKY to remove the leg-spinner from his call, saying, “Yuzi ko delete maar na yaar" (Please remove Yuzi from the chat). The two have always shared a fun friendship on and off the field.

In this article, we take a look at three instances where Chahal engaged in some banter with Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

#1 Chahal and Rohit's bromance

The Yuzi and Rohit bromance has been around for a while now, but it's not always banter. There's a bit of mutual love there as well. This was seen in an Instagram post uploaded by Yuzi where Sharma is handing him a flower.

The photo was captioned "Senorita" and didn't take long to go viral on social media. Soon enough, Ritika also commented on the photo, jokingly putting up a suspicious emoji, leaving most fans in splits.

#2 When Yuzi's coolness was too much for the Sharmas

Ritika Sajdeh added this picture to her Instagram, alongside husband Rohit Sharma and daughter Samaira Sharma. Captioned "reunited," the adorable family picture had a comment from Yuzvendra Chahal.

The diminutive leg-spinner commented, asking, "Why u cropped me Bhabhi.” (Why did she crop him out of the picture?). In a cheeky, reply, Ritika posted, "Your coolness was taking over the picture".

The banter between the two continues on and off the field to this day, entertaining themselves and their fans.

#3 Birthday wishes for Rohit Sharma

In a birthday post for Rohit, Yuzi posted a picture of the two with the hilarious caption - "Love of my life 🤣 Happy Birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa 🎂". The comments were flooded with hilarious reactions and birthday wishes for the Indian opener.

One such comment came from his wife, who brutally stated that the leg-spinner's post was more romantic than her post. The banter-filled relationship between the three is often seen on social media.

