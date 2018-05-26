Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Number Cruncher: Least Expensive Five-Wicket Hauls in Tests

    The bowlers did much more than just taking wickets.

    Sidharth Siddhu
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 19:42 IST
    960

    The most memorable five-wicket hauls
    The most memorable five-wicket hauls

    A bowler picking up five-wickets in an innings is considered to be a memorable achievement. However, if a bowler picks up a five-wicket haul and concedes less than ten runs in his spell, the feat is nothing but extraordinary.

    It might be the batsmen who score runs and set up big totals, but it is the bowlers who have to pick up wickets and ensure that their sides emerge victoriously. Since the inception of limited-overs cricket, a majority of rules have favoured the batting side which made it increasingly difficult for bowlers to pick wickets.

    The bowlers who feature in this list have managed to pick up wickets while being able to curtail the run flow which made it doubly difficult for the opposition batsmen.

    Criteria: This list features the bowlers who have achieved this feat after 2000.

    Let's have a look at the bowlers who have achieved this feat in chronological order.

    #1 Jermaine Lawson- 6/3 for West Indies against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2002

    Though his Test career was short-lived, the pace bowler from Jamaica gave sleepless nights to the batsmen with his fiery pace and accuracy. His notable accomplishments in the Test arena included the rare figures of 6/3 against a helpless Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2002.

    He represented West Indies in 13 Tests and picked up 51 wickets at an average of 29.65 including two five-wicket hauls.

    Later, he joined the English County side Leicestershire as a Kolpak player in the year 2008.


