Top 4 run-scorers in ODIs in 2018 

ODI cricket has evolved over the years as an average around 35 was considered decent during the past decade. But, the situation has changed with time as now a good player has to have an average of more than 45 to be considered a decent player.

Players like Virat Kohli, Joe Root have revolutionized the ODI batting in the current era by their incredible display of consistency year after year. Virat Kohli, in particular, has been in unbelievable form in ODI's over the last five years as he has a career average of 58.20 which is really astounding.

He has already scored 35 Centuries in ODIs and is on his way to breaking the elite record of most centuries scored in ODI cricket. On the other side of cricket horizon, the England top order players have been demolishing the bowling attacks all over the world and stamped their authority as number one ranked ODI team in the world.

So, without any further delay let's take a look at top run scores in ODIs so far in 2018.

#4 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli in action against England

The run machine originating from India is having yet another stellar year in his favoured ODI cricket format. He continued right from where he left last year and piled on runs in ODIs at an alarming rate.

Last year, he scored 1460 runs at an average of 76.84 from 26 matches. This year, he has scored 749 runs in just 9 matches at Bradmansque average of 124.43. He hit three centuries this year so far taking his overall centuries tally to 35, moving past Ricky Ponting the list of most centuries scored by an individual in ODI cricket history. Nos, only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of the Indian skipper in the list.

He has played the least number of matches among the players listed in this slideshow.

