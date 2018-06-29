Top 5 10th wicket partnerships in ODI cricket history

Amir and Yasir during their partnership vs England

Cricket is known as a gentlemen’s game and we know how unpredictable it can be. In fact, cricket is regarded as one of the most unpredictable sport. You can never tell when the game is lost or won until it is done.

There have been many surprise moments in cricket and hence, the unpredictability factor. There are many unpredictable moments in the game of cricket and one such unpredictable factor is, the last wicket pair scoring heavy runs.

Yes, I am talking about tenth wicket partnerships in cricket. There have been numerous occasions when the last wicket pair got together and scored valuable runs for their team. More often than not, the team ended up on the losing side but there have also been stunning victories because of the 10th wicket partnership.

Let’s take a look at the top five 10th wicket partnerships in the history of ODI cricket. Also, lets us know your favorite of them all.

#1 Yasir Shah & Mohammad Amir - 76 runs vs England

In 2016, Pakistan toured England for a five-match ODI series. It was the third ODI and England were up by 2-0. A do-or-die game for the visitors and it was imperative for them to win this one and keep the series alive. Trent Bridge hosted the third ODI and England batted first. Alex Hales seemed to have been in blistering form as he struck a career-best 171 of just 122 deliveries. He, along with fifties from Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan, gave England the then highest ever ODI total of 444 for 3 in 50 overs. Chasing a mammoth score, Pakistan faltered and slumped to 199 for 9.

With the game and series lost, the last pair of Yasir Shah and Mohammad Amir began to frustrate the English bowlers with some fine strokes. They both added a remarkable 76 runs for the last wicket before Amir was dismissed for a sensational 58 off 28 balls as Yasir Shah remained unbeaten on 26 off 32.

Pakistan did lose the game by a massive margin but Yasir and Amir were highly praised for their stellar efforts.