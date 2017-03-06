Top 5 all-rounders from West Indies in Tests

West Indies, despite producing many great Test cricketers, have been unable to deliver solid Test all-rounders.

@msa18_bd by S.M.Mustahsin Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 12:34 IST

Constantine played 18 Tests for West Indies

All-rounders in Test cricket are like treasures for their respective teams. They often act as the plinth of the team and add a certain sting to their team and provide the team an extra edge in terms of both batting and bowling.

West Indies have blessed cricket with so many outstanding batsmen and a cluster of daunting fast bowlers since the inception of cricket. But apart from Sir Garry Sobers aside, the number of quality all-rounders has been limited from them over the years.

Here we will have a look at the top 5 all-rounders in Tests to have hailed from West Indies.

#5 Learie Constantine

On June 23, 1928, Learie Constantine made his debut at the Lord’s cricket ground showing the British crowd the high standard of cricket that the West Indians could produce. He took the first wicket for West Indies in Test cricket. Constantine’s batting had a very unique style – his quick reflexes, soothing drives, natural ability to cut, pull and hook made his batting very appealing to the cricket lovers’ eyes.

R.C. Robertson-Glasgow called Constantine the most exciting cricketer to watch of all his contemporaries. The West Indian was a naturally aggressive player with no intention to defend. In terms of bowling, Constantine had a short run which eventually led to fiery deliveries. He adapted himself to different conditions and oppositions by playing in various leagues.

Constantine played 18 Tests; in 33 innings, he scored a total of 635 runs with four half centuries. Constantine took 58 wickets in 29 innings with an average of 30.10 with best figures of 5/75 against England at Oval in 1939. He was also regarded as one of the best fielders of his time.