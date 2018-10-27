Top 5 highest run scorers in ODIs since 2010

Torchbearers of cricket in India - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The ODI cricket has evolved over the years. The ICC has made sure that the ODI format does not lose its loyal fan base by making constant changes to the playing conditions according to prevailing situations. The batsmen also have evolved with the changes and have adapted themselves to meet the demands of modern day ODI cricket.

During the last decade, batsmen with a batting average around 35-40 was considered among the best batsmen. But in this generation, a premier batsman is expected to be highly consistent and possess an average around 45-50. In this slideshow, we are going to look at 5 players who have scored the most number of runs in ODI cricket after 2010 and redefined the term consistency.

The other batsmen from the top ten of this list are -

#6 TM Dilshan (2010 - 2016): 6296 runs (159 matches)

#7 Eoin Morgan (2010 - 2018): 5450 runs (174 matches)

#8 Ross Taylor (2010 - 2018): 5319 runs (131 matches)

#9 Martin Guptill (2010 - 2018): 5238 runs (137 matches)

#10 Mohammad Hafeez (2010 - 2018): 5233 runs (152 matches)

Here are 5 batsmen who have scored most runs in One-day international cricket since 2010 -

#5 Kumar Sangakkara (6356 runs)

Kumar Sangakkara acknowledging applause after scoring a century in 2015 World Cup

Arguably the greatest batsmen to emerge from the island nation of Sri Lanka, Kumar Sangakkara has been a prolific run scorer in ODI cricket. Overall, he is the second highest run-getter in ODI cricket just behind another all-time great batsman Sachin Tendulkar. He has he scored a gigantic sum of 14234 runs in 404 matches across 15 years long ODI career.

Sangakkara was notably more consistent in the latter part of his ODI career as he got better with age and peaked during the start of this decade. His batting record in ODI cricket during the period 2010-2015 backs this fact.

Until he retired in 2015 after playing the World Cup that year, he played a total of 142 matches (in the period between 2010-2015) and scored 6356 runs at an impressive average of 52.96 including 15 centuries.

His career average is 41.98 which is clearly less than his average during this decade(52.96). Also, he hit 15 tons out of his total 25 centuries in his career during this decade. Kumar Sangakkara currently holds the fifth position on this list.

