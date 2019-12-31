×
Top 5 batsmen with the most sixes in ODIs in this decade

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019 IST

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers

We bid adieu to the current decade in a few days after witnessing numerous captivating cricket contests during this decade. The popularity of T20 cricket increased exponentially around the globe which in turn led to an increase in run-rates in all formats of the game.

Since the start of the decade, ICC made conscious efforts to keep the ODI format relevant in this T20 era. The powerplay rules from the 2000s were altered and ICC introduced a new rule with 3 powerplays in ODI cricket. These changes were made to bring equity between the batting and bowling aspects of the sport. But the pitches have become more or less batting-friendly in ODIs and additionally, the use of two new balls has restricted the pace bowlers from generating reverse swing.

The batsmen have taken advantage of all these rules and have played an attacking brand of cricket to entertain fans all over the world. Some of the batsmen in this list have redefined the art of six-hitting and sent the ball effortlessly into the stands. All the cricketers in the top 5 belong to different nations and one of them has retired from the sport. Let's take a look at the members of the top ten of this list:

#10 Aaron Finch(AUS) - 112 (119 matches)

#9 Kieron Pollard(WI) - 112 sixes (92 matches)

#8 Virat Kohli(IND) - 115 sixes (227 matches)

#7 MS Dhoni(IND) - 119 sixes (196 matches)

#6 Jos Buttler(EN) - 125 (142 matches)

#5 Martin Guptill(NZ) - 153 sixes

Martin Guptil during the T20 series against England earlier this year
Martin Guptil during the T20 series against England earlier this year
The dashing opening batsmen, Martin Guptil has been a consistent performer for the New Zealand team in ODI's since making his debut. He formed a destructive alliance with Brendon McCullum during the first half of this decade and put on many match-defining opening partnerships.

He along with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor form the core of today's Kiwis batting lineup. During this decade, he has played 157 matches and amassed 5888 runs at an average of 42.35 including 15 centuries and 29 half-centuries. He has hit 153 sixes and holds the fifth position on this list.

Rohit Sharma AB de Villiers Most Sixes In ODI
