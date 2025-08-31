Top 5 batters with most runs in T20 cricket ft. Alex Hales

England and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) batter Alex Hales has become only the third player to score 14,000 runs in T20s. The hard-hitting batter achieved the feat during his 43-ball 74 balls in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday, August 30.

The Knight Riders won the toss in match number 17 of CPL 2025 and elected to field first. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein claimed 3-27, while pacer Terrance Hinds picked up 2-35 as Amazon Warriors were held to 163-9. In the chase, Knight Riders got home by six wickets, with 16 balls to spare.

Hales struck three fours and seven sixes in his blazing knock, adding 116 in 10.3 overs for the opening wicket with Colin Munro (52 off 30). All-rounder Andre Russell also chipped in with an unbeaten 27 off 14.

Hales is currently in second place on the list of batters with most runs in T20s. In the wake of his exploits in the CPL 2025 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors, we take a look at the top five leading run-getters in T20 cricket.

#5 Shoaib Malik

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is fifth on the list of batters with most runs in T20 cricket. In 557 matches (515 innings), he has amassed 13,571 runs at an average of 35.99 and a strike rate of 127.24, with 83 half-centuries and a best of 95*.

The 43-year-old has scored 2,350 runs from 93 PSL matches and 1,774 runs in 67 CPL games. Further, he has also notched up 1,437 runs in 59 BPL games and 674 runs in 35 games in LPL.

#4 David Warner

Australian batting legend David Warner is fourth on the list of cricketers with most runs in the T20 format. The southpaw has been part of 424 matches (423 innings) in which he has amassed 13,595 runs at an average of 36.44 and a strike rate of 140.25. The 38-year-old has struck eight hundreds and 113 half-centuries in the format, with a best of 135*.

Warner has a terrific record in the IPL. In 184 matches, he has smashed 6,565 runs at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 139.77, with four hundreds and 62 half-centuries. The opening batter has also slammed 706 runs in 23 matches in the BBL at a strike rate of 138.43 and 556 runs in just 13 matches in the CLT20 at a strike rate of 156.61.

#3 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard batting in CPL 2025 (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former West Indies captain and Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Kieron Pollard is third on the list of batters with most runs in T20 cricket. Pollard has played a whopping 713 matches in the format. In 634 innings, he has totaled 14,012 runs at an average of 31.70 and a strike rate of 150.87. Pollard has hammered one century and 64 half-centuries in the format.

Of his 14,000-plus runs, 3,412 have come in 189 matches for MI at an average of 28.67 and a strike rate of 147.32, with 16 fifties to his name. He has also scored 2,967 runs in 131 CPL matches, averaging 34.10 at a strike rate of 150. Pollard has also hit 1,149 runs in 53 PSL matches.

#2 Alex Hales

Following his heroics in the CPL 2025 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors, England batter Hales finds himself in second position on the list of batters with most runs in T20 cricket. In 509 matches (505 innings), he has amassed 14,024 runs at an average of 30.02 and a strike rate of 145.44. The 36-year-old has struck seven hundreds and 89 fifties in T20 cricket.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Chris Gayle 463 14,562 36.22 144.75 175* 22 88 Alex Hales 509 14,024 30.02 145.44 119* 7 89 Kieron Pollard 713 14,012 31.70 150.87 104 1 64 David Warner 424 13,595 36.44 140.25 135* 8 113 Shoaib Malik 557 13,571 35.99 127.24 95* 0 83

(Stats of top five run-getters in T20 cricket)

Hales has smashed 4,825 runs in 178 matches in the Vitality Blast at an average of 29.24 and a strike rate of 151.06. The right-handed batter has also scored 2,360 runs in 78 BBL matches at an average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 149.08. Further, in 35 ILT20 games, he has smacked 1,156 runs at an average of 37.29 and a strike rate of 144.13.

#1 Chris Gayle

West Indies legend Chris Gayle tops the list of batters with most runs in T20 cricket. In 463 matches (455 innings) between 2005 and 2022, the left-handed batter amassed 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75. The 45-year-old has 22 hundreds and 88 half-centuries in the format. He has clobbered 1,000-plus fours and sixes in the format.

Gayle has 4,965 runs from 142 IPL games, averaging 39.72 at a strike rate of 148.96. The RCB legend has smashed six tons and 31 fifties in the IPL, including best of 175*, which came off just 66 balls in the 2013 edition and featured 13 fours and 17 sixes. He has also notched up 2,519 runs in 85 CPL games at a strike rate of 133.13 and 1,723 runs from 52 BPL matches at a strike rate of 148.40.

