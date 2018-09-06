Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 5 best performances by Bangladesh batsmen in Asia Cup

Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
927   //    06 Sep 2018, 11:02 IST

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

The Asian cricket fraternity eagerly waiting for the Asia Cup 2018. Unlike the previous edition, the most awaited cricket tournament of Asia will be played in 50-over format this time. So, the romance, excitement and uncertainty of this event already at the highest possible level.

All of five Asian Test playing nations will be part of the event and winner of Asia Cup qualifier will also join in. These six teams will lock horns by dividing into two groups. Each group contains three teams. In the A group, defending champion India will fight against Pakistan and the qualifier winner, and in the group B, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will fight each other.

On the eve of the tournament, we will have a deep look at the history of Bangladesh in Asia Cup. They have only four wins out of 37 matches. Best memory of Bangladesh in Asia Cup remains their two final appearances. One was back in 2012 when they lost to Pakistan by a tiny margin of two runs, and another came in 2016 when they were outplayed by India.

Despite this poor record, Bangladesh has some individual performances in Asia Cup to cheer about. We took the opportunity to talk about top 5 batting performance of Bangladeshi batsman in Asia Cup.

#5 Junaid Siddique 97, against Pakistan

Bangladesh v Pakistan - Twenty20 Super Eights
Bangladesh v Pakistan - Twenty20 Super Eights

Junaid Siddique is already a forgotten batsman of Bangladesh. Despite playing 80 international matches for the country across formats, he was unable to make his name memorable. But, when we looked back to the history, we found him as an only third batsman of Bangladesh to score an innings of 90 plus runs in the Asia Cup.

Junaid scored 97 against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2010, that was held in Sri Lanka. Pakistan posted a huge total of 385 runs, thanks to a century by Shahid Afridi and Bangladesh were packed up for just 246 runs, resulting in a defeat by a margin of 139 runs.

Despite the defeat, Junaid’s batting was like a wind of serenity to the Bangladeshi dressing room.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim Alok Kapali
Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter he writes lyrics and story.
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Key Players for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 squad announced
RELATED STORY
How Bangladesh can be a strong contender for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 bowlers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Mohammad Rafique feels spinners will struggle in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Tamim and Bangladesh eye Super Four spot in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
BCCI to announce Indian Squad for Asia Cup  2018 on...
RELATED STORY
5 best knocks by Indian batsmen in Asia Cup ODIs
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us