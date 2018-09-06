Asia Cup 2018: 5 best performances by Bangladesh batsmen in Asia Cup

Saif Hasnat

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

The Asian cricket fraternity eagerly waiting for the Asia Cup 2018. Unlike the previous edition, the most awaited cricket tournament of Asia will be played in 50-over format this time. So, the romance, excitement and uncertainty of this event already at the highest possible level.

All of five Asian Test playing nations will be part of the event and winner of Asia Cup qualifier will also join in. These six teams will lock horns by dividing into two groups. Each group contains three teams. In the A group, defending champion India will fight against Pakistan and the qualifier winner, and in the group B, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will fight each other.

On the eve of the tournament, we will have a deep look at the history of Bangladesh in Asia Cup. They have only four wins out of 37 matches. Best memory of Bangladesh in Asia Cup remains their two final appearances. One was back in 2012 when they lost to Pakistan by a tiny margin of two runs, and another came in 2016 when they were outplayed by India.

Despite this poor record, Bangladesh has some individual performances in Asia Cup to cheer about. We took the opportunity to talk about top 5 batting performance of Bangladeshi batsman in Asia Cup.

#5 Junaid Siddique 97, against Pakistan

Bangladesh v Pakistan - Twenty20 Super Eights

Junaid Siddique is already a forgotten batsman of Bangladesh. Despite playing 80 international matches for the country across formats, he was unable to make his name memorable. But, when we looked back to the history, we found him as an only third batsman of Bangladesh to score an innings of 90 plus runs in the Asia Cup.

Junaid scored 97 against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2010, that was held in Sri Lanka. Pakistan posted a huge total of 385 runs, thanks to a century by Shahid Afridi and Bangladesh were packed up for just 246 runs, resulting in a defeat by a margin of 139 runs.

Despite the defeat, Junaid’s batting was like a wind of serenity to the Bangladeshi dressing room.

