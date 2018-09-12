Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 batting performances in Asia Cup

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
267   //    12 Sep 2018, 12:15 IST

asia cup.jpeg

The 14th edition of Asia Cup kicks off from 15th September with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka in the inaugural match in Dubai. It is a six-team event this year as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Hong Kong lock horns over Asian supremacy. The six teams are split into two groups of three teams each. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong feature in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are kept in Group B.

The flat surfaces of the subcontinent have been conducive to stroke play over the years and have resulted in some breath-taking batting performances in the Asia Cup. The likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli have played many memorable knocks over the years in Asia Cup. Here, we take a look at the top 5 knocks played in the history of Asia Cup.


#5 Virender Sehwag, 119 against Pakistan in 2008


veeru.jpg

The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ had a special liking for Pakistan and played many memorable knocks against the arch-rivals. His 119 in Karachi against a Pakistani attack comprising of Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir and Shahid Afridi is up there with his best knocks in One-day Internationals. Chasing a stiff target of 300 for victory, Sehwag struck a wonderful century of just 80 balls to guide India home with 8 overs still left. Sehwag’s knock contained 12 fours and 5 huge sixes.

His 198 run partnership for the second wicket with Suresh Raina laid the foundation of the chase. Sehwag’s audacious knock left the Pakistani bowlers stunned and made a mockery of the chase.

