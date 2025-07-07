Top 5 best bowling figures in a match for India in Tests in England ft. Akash Deep

Team India pacer Akash Deep delivered a performance for the ages in the second Test against England. The visitors recorded a historic win, trashing England by 336 runs to script history, winning a Test match at the venue for the first time ever.

Akash Deep, who came in for Jasprit Bumrah, had a huge responsibility on his shoulders. Bumrah was rested from the second Test to manage his workload. With questions on India's bowling without Bumrah and England's 'Bazball' approach, the pressure was double on Deep to come good.

Further, India were also 0-1 down having lost the opening Test, only adding to the challenge. However, taking everything in his stride, Akash Deep made the most of the opportunity and showcased his class with the ball as he bagged 10 wickets across both innings.

As a result, the visitors not just won the game and leveled the series but also made a stern statement heading into the third Test at Lord's.

On that note, here are the top five best bowing figures in a match for India in Tests in England.

#5 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar - 8/114

Former India and Karnataka leg-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar picked up eight wickets during the third Test of the series in 1971 at The Oval. As England batted first, Chandrasekhar returned with figures of 2/76 in the first innings.

However, keeping his best for the last, the former leg-spinner bagged six wickets in the second innings as India bowled England out for just 101 runs, returning with figures of 6/38. The visitors went on to win the Test by four wickets with Chandrasekhar playing a key role with match figures of 8/114.

#4 Zaheer Khan - 9/134

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, among the best fast bowlers the country has ever produced, delivered a match-winning performance during the second Test of the series in 2007 in Nottingham.

England were bowled out for 198 in the first innings as Zaheer Khan led the charge with four wickets from 21 overs. He backed it up with a five-wicket haul in the second innings as England got to 355, setting India a small target of 73 runs in the final innings which they chased down successfully. For his match figues of 9/134, Zaheer was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah - 9/110

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is among the Indian bowlers with the best performances in a match in England. During the first Test of the 2021 series at Nottingham, Bumrah bagged nine wickets in the game.

England were bowled out for 183 runs in the first innings as Bumrah picked up four wickets, giving away just 46 runs from 20.4 overs. He bettered his display in the second innings, picking up a five-wicket haul. Bumrah ended the Test with figures of 9/110. However, with rain playing spoilsport on the final day, the Test eventually ended in a draw.

#2 Chetan Sharma - 10/188

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma previously held the record for the best bowling figures in a match in Tests in England by an Indian. During the third Test at Birminghan in 1986, Chetan Sharma bagged ten wickets in the match and became the first Indian to do so as well.

He picked up four wickets in the first innings, giving away 130 runs from 29.3 overs. In the second innings, he bagged six wickets for 58 runs from 24 overs. Overall, he had figures of 10/188 in the match, which were the best by an Indian in England in a match until Akash Deep's display in the second Test of the ongoing series.

#1 Akash Deep - 10/187

Akash Deep bettered Chetan Sharma's performance by a whisker, beating his figures by just a solitary run. He concluded the second Test of the ongoing series in Birmingham with match figures of 10/187, which are now the best by an Indian in a match in England.

Akash Deep picked up four wickets for 88 runs in the first innings. The second innings saw him deliver his best-ever performance as he picked up six wickets for 99 runs, playing a massive role in India's maiden Test victory at Birmingham and also helping the visitors level the series.

