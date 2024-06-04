Top 5 best bowling figures in men's T20 World Cup history ft. Fazalhaq Farooqi 

Over the last decade, batters have largely dominated the game of cricket with thick willow and seemingly short boundary dimensions. However, there have been a few occasions where the bowlers have prevailed.

Fazalhaq Farooqi's sensational spell against Uganda in the T20 World Cup 2024 puts to light the best figures of bowlers in showpiece event history. Let's take a look at the five best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup since 2007.

#5 Sam Curran - 5/10 vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022

In T20 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan got a decent start in the first 10 overs, with Ibrahim Zadran (32) and Usman Ghani (30). However, Sam Curran's exceptional returns of 5/10 paved the way for England to bundle out Afghanistan for 112. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood contributed with two scalps each.

Thereafter, the Englishmen chased down the score in under 19 overs, with Liam Livingstone (29*) emerging as the top contributor.

#4 Fazalhaq Farooqi - 5/9 vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024

On June 3, Afghanistan locked horns with Uganda in Guyana. Opening batters, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) were impressive for Afghanistan to post a strong total of 183. Cosmas Kyewuta and Brian Masaba took two wickets each for Uganda.

In the first over, Uganda were rocked by double strikes from Fazalhaq Farooqi, which put them under pressure. Only two batters ended with double-digit scores, as Uganda were all-out for 58. Farooqi finished with fantastic figures of 5/9 off four overs.

#3 Umar Gul - 5/6 vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2009

Right-arm pacer Umar Gul was sensational to finish with figures of 5/6 off three overs against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2009 game at the Oval.

Coming into the attack in the 13th over and the Blackcaps at 72/4, Gul took the key wickets of Scott Styris, Nathan McCullum and James Franklin and the rest of the tailenders to bowl out New Zealand for 99.

In response, Shahzaib Hasan (35) and Shahid Afridi (29*) played well, as Pakistan sealed the chase under 14 overs.

#2 Rangana Herath - 5/3 vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2014

The T20 World Cup 2014 game between Sri Lanka and New Zealand witnessed spinner Rangana Herath ending with insane figures of 5/3 in 3.3 overs. Batting first, the Islanders could post only 119 as Mahela Jayawardene scored 25. Trent Boult and James Neesham took three wickets each.

Although Kane Williamson (42) did well, the rest of the batting unit fell like nine pins to the brilliance of Herath. A total of five batters were dismissed for a duck, as New Zealand were wrapped up on 60 and lost by 59 runs.

#1 Ajantha Mendis - 6/8 vs vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2012

In the first game of T20 World Cup 2012, Sri Lanka were up against the challenge of Zimbabwe. With impressive knocks of Kumar Sangakkara (44) and Jeevan Mendis (43*), Sri Lanka posted 182 on the board.

Thereafter, Hamilton Masakadza (20) and Vusi Sibanda (11) started well but fell to Ajantha Mendis. The skilful spinner continued his supremacy to finish with figures of 6/8 off four overs. Jeevan's three-fer affected a further slide for Zimbabwe, as they were all-out for 100.

