Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Best Moments from Asia Cup 2018

Rahul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.90K   //    29 Sep 2018, 13:15 IST

Asia Cup 2018 has come to an end with a nail-biting thriller between India and Bangladesh that saw India extend their unbeaten run in the competition to 12 games and also claim their second successive Asia Cup title.

It witnessed few surprises and setbacks but overall was an entertaining tournament. It wasn't the typical modern day one-day matches where batsmen scored 300-plus with consummate ease, even the scores of 250-260 gave a scare to many teams. It also witnessed some great moments in the process.

Let us have a look at a few of them. Here are the 5 best moments from Asia Cup 2018.

#5. The Rise of Afghan Cricket

Enter
Afghanistan evolved to be the much better team in Asia Cup 2018

The Asia Cup 2018 will always be remembered for Afghanistan. Even though everyone expected India and Pakistan to be the favourites and Bangladesh as a dark horse, it was Afghanistan that proved to be the surprise package. They had probably the best bowling attack, courtesy the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb and Mohammad Nabi. Their batsmen scored 250-plus in every match that proved to be enough for their bowlers to defend it more often than not.

They played with an unbelievable spirit and never gave up in any situations. They were placed in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Before the start of the tournament, many believed that they would get a stiff competition from the other two teams, but to everyone's surprise, they won their matches quite comfortably and it was largely one-sided.

Even in the Super Four, they threatened to defeat Pakistan, Bangladesh and even India. They played like champions throughout the tournament and rightly deserved to be there in the finals. They proved their mettle to everyone and made the world to look upon them as one of the teams to be reckoned with.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rashid Khan
Rahul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Analyzing the game called CRICKET!!
Asia Cup 2018: The Team of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
Harsha Bhogle picks his Asia Cup XI
RELATED STORY
India's report card after Asia Cup 2018 triumph
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
5 issues India need to resolve at the Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
India's Best XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Reasons behind India's success 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's 5 most important players in the...
RELATED STORY
A look back at India's Asia Cup triumphs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Yesterday
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us