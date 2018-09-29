5 Best Moments from Asia Cup 2018

Asia Cup 2018 has come to an end with a nail-biting thriller between India and Bangladesh that saw India extend their unbeaten run in the competition to 12 games and also claim their second successive Asia Cup title.

It witnessed few surprises and setbacks but overall was an entertaining tournament. It wasn't the typical modern day one-day matches where batsmen scored 300-plus with consummate ease, even the scores of 250-260 gave a scare to many teams. It also witnessed some great moments in the process.

Let us have a look at a few of them. Here are the 5 best moments from Asia Cup 2018.

#5. The Rise of Afghan Cricket

Afghanistan evolved to be the much better team in Asia Cup 2018

The Asia Cup 2018 will always be remembered for Afghanistan. Even though everyone expected India and Pakistan to be the favourites and Bangladesh as a dark horse, it was Afghanistan that proved to be the surprise package. They had probably the best bowling attack, courtesy the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb and Mohammad Nabi. Their batsmen scored 250-plus in every match that proved to be enough for their bowlers to defend it more often than not.

They played with an unbelievable spirit and never gave up in any situations. They were placed in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Before the start of the tournament, many believed that they would get a stiff competition from the other two teams, but to everyone's surprise, they won their matches quite comfortably and it was largely one-sided.

Even in the Super Four, they threatened to defeat Pakistan, Bangladesh and even India. They played like champions throughout the tournament and rightly deserved to be there in the finals. They proved their mettle to everyone and made the world to look upon them as one of the teams to be reckoned with.

