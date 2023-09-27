Top 5 biggest defeats by runs in T20Is

One of the main reasons why T20I cricket is growing in fame is how often games goes down to the wire. The shorter the format, arguably the lesser is the gulf between teams and that raises the uncertainty and the excitement levels among fans.

However, there are also some games when the gulf of quality between the two teams is seen in the margin of win, and one such instance was during the Asian Games 2023 match between Nepal and Mongolia on Wednesday, September 27. Nepal managed to win the game by a staggering 273-run margin, breaking several records.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the biggest defeats handed in the history of T20Is in terms of runs:

#5 Malaysia beat Myanmar by 184 runs

Hosts Malaysia handed Myanmar an absolute hammering during their match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur on July 30 earlier this year. A sensational hundred by captain Ahmad Faiz meant that Malaysia finished their innings at 219/6.

In reply, Myanmar skittled out for just 35 and showed no fight whatsoever. It was a collective effort from the Malaysian bowlers as they won the T20I by a staggering margin of 184 runs.

#4 Tanzania beat Cameroon by 184 runs

Another victory by a 184-run margin, this game was between Tanzania and Cameroon in the T20 World Cup Sub Regional qualifiers in Africa in December last year. Ivan Selemani top-scored for Tanzania with a blazing 71 as they posted a mammoth 218/6 in their 20 overs.

It proved to be too much for Cameroon as they could only muster 34 runs in total, with the highest individual score of 20. Yalinde Nkanya and Sanjaykumar Thakor picked up nine wickets between them and ran through the Cameroon batting.

#3 Canada beat Panama by 208 runs

The T20 World Cup has an Americas Qualifier as well where there was an absolutely lopsided contest between Canada and Panama back in November 2021. Rayyan Pathan smashed 107 runs off just 62 balls and had a massive opening partnership of 144 runs for the first wicket with Navneet Dhaliwal.

Hamza Tariq then came in and smashed a quickfire 55 and helped Canada score 245/1 in their 20 overs. While the chase already seemed to be a whole lot steeper, the Panama batters showed no fight as they were bundled out for just 37, handing Canada a win by 208 runs.

#2 Czech Republic beat Turkey by 257 runs

Czech Republic for more than four years held the record for the joint-highest total ever in T20Is as they scored 278/4 against Turkey back in the 2019 Continental Cup.

Sudesh Wickramasekara was the star for the Czech Republic as he scored 104 runs off just 36 balls. In reply Honey Gori and Sameera Waththage ran riot as Turkey were bowled out for just 21 runs, handing the Czech Republic a record 257-run win.

#1 Nepal beat Mongolia by 273 runs

Nepal broke several records in their Asian Games 2023 encounter against Mongolia as they notched up the biggest win ever seen in terms of runs in T20Is. Kushal Malla broke Rohit Sharma's record for fastest T20I hundred and remained unbeaten on 137 of just 50 balls. He smashed eight fours and a ridiculous 12 sixes in his innings.

Dipendra Singh Airee then came down the order and smashed a half-century off just nine balls, breaking Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest fifty in T20Is. Nepal also notched up the highest T20I score ever with 314/3 in their 20 overs.

It was an absolute mockery of Mongolian bowling and they were bundled out for just 41 in reply. The record-breaking win has certainly made September 27, 2023, one of the best days in Nepal's cricketing history.