Top 5 biggest wins by wickets for Bangladesh in Test history ft. PAK vs BAN 2024

Bangladesh have established themselves as a formidable competitor in international cricket, with a series of remarkable victories that have shown their growth and resilience.

Over the years, the Tigers have demonstrated their ability to overcome challenging conditions and strong opponents, achieving several significant wins by large margins. These victories not only stand for their evolving growth in the Test format but also mark important milestones in their cricketing history.

One of their most recent achievements came in their ongoing tour of Pakistan when they registered their first-ever Test win over the hosts.

Here, we look at the top five biggest wins by wickets for the Asian country in Test history, showcasing their greatest triumphs and impressive performances against some of the world’s top cricketing nations.

Trending

Top 5 biggest wins by wickets for Bangladesh in Test history

#5 WI vs BAN, 2009

In July 2009, Bangladesh secured a thrilling four-wicket win over the West Indies at St George's. The West Indies posted scores of 237 and 209, but Bangladesh's grit saw them reach 232 and 217/6 to win the match. Shakib Al Hasan played a pivotal role, claiming 3/59 and 5/70 with the ball and scoring a crucial 96* with the bat. This victory remains one of their most successful chases in Tests as they went on to beat West Indies by four wickets.

#4 SL vs BAN, 2017

March 2017 saw Bangladesh achieve another impressive victory, this time against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The Sri Lankan team set a target with scores of 338 and 319, but the visitors fought with 467 runs in the first innings and then chased down the target to win by four wickets with a final score of 191/6. Tamim Iqbal was instrumental in this victory, contributing with 49 and 82 runs.

#3 BAN vs IRE, 2023

In April 2023, Bangladesh showcased their ability in Test cricket with a seven-wicket victory over Ireland at Dhaka. Ireland set a target with scores of 214 and 292, but the hosts, led by Mushfiqur Rahim's stellar performance of 126 and 51*, chased down the target with scores of 369 in the first innings and 138/3 in their second. Rahim’s contributions were crucial in this victory, as they sealed the win comfortably. This match highlighted Bangladesh's ability to perform well in home conditions and secure a convincing win.

#2 NZ vs BAN, 2022

In January 2022, Bangladesh achieved one of their most memorable victories by eight wickets against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand scored 328 and 169, but the visitors managed to chase down the total with 458 in their first and 42/2 in their second innings, respectively. Ebadot Hossain was the standout performer with the ball, taking 1/75 and 6/46. He played a key role in dismantling the New Zealand batting lineup. This victory shows that they are capable of winning in overseas conditions as well.

#1 PAK vs BAN, 2024

Their most significant triumph came recently when they defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi. Pakistan, after choosing to bat, declared at 448-6, but the visitors responded with a formidable score of 565, powered by Mushfiqur Rahim's remarkable 191. Their bowlers then dismissed Pakistan for 146, setting up a modest target of just 30 runs. Chasing this down without losing a wicket, the tourists achieved their first-ever Test win over Pakistan. This historic win could mark a new era for their cricket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️