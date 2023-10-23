Top 5 Bishan Singh Bedi spells in Test cricket

One of the best left-arm spinners to ever play the game, former Indian Test captain Bishan Singh Bedi passed away aged 77 on Monday, October 23.

Bedi was a part of probably the greatest spin quartet that cricket has seen, alongside Erapalli Prasanna, S Venkataraghavan and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. He played 67 Tests for India, picking up as many as 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls to his name.

There have been games where Bishan Singh Bedi along with the others in the spin quarter have run through the opposition with their craft and deception.

Remembering the great Bedi, let's take a look at five of his best spells in Test cricket:

#5 6/226 vs England, Lord's, 1974

In a rather gloomy performance from India, it was Bishan Singh Bedi who stood out with a six-wicket haul against England. He picked up figures of 6/226 as England posted a staggering 629 runs in their first innings.

India could only score 302 in reply and were naturally asked to follow on. It all fell apart in their second innings as they were bundled out for 42 and England won by an innings and 285 runs.

#4 6/127 vs New Zealand, Christchurch, 1968

Another overseas performance where Bishan Singh Bedi stood out from the rest was against New Zealand in Christchurch. He picked up six wickets in the first innings and was the lone shining light for the visitors as the Kiwis stacked up 502 runs on the board.

Another tame first innings reply by India meant that they had to follow on. Although they did avoid an innings defeat, the target of 88 wasn't really going to challenge the hosts as they got home by six wickets.

#3 6/71 vs England, Bengaluru, 1977

Another six-wicket haul from Bishan Singh Bedi this time came in a comprehensive win against England. Bedi had picked up just one wicket in the first innings but came into his own in the second essay.

With a target of 318 set, England just ran into the world-class left-arm spinner who skittled the visitors with utmost ease. His figures of 6/71 ensured India won the game by 140 runs.

#2 6/42 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 1969

One of the best examples of Bishan Singh Bedi almost single-handedly winning games for India was against New Zealand at the Brabourne Stadium. India conceded a 73-run lead to the Kiwis in the first innings and had to bat really well to set a target of 188.

While it didn't seem much on paper, Bedi and Prasanna worked their magic over to skittle the Kiwis. The left-arm spinner took six scalps as the visitors were rattled for just 127, handing India a 60-run win.

#1 7/98 vs Australia, Eden Gardens, 1969

Bishan Singh Bedi's best bowling figures did come in a losing cause, but it was a sensational individual effort against Australia at the Eden Gardens.

The Aussies went ahead in the game when they scored 335 in their first innings and took a lead of 123 runs. However, Bedi was the standout performer in that innings with 7/98 and tried to keep India in the game. The visitors ended up getting a target of just 42 as they cruised to a 10-wicket win.