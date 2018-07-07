Top 5 bold decisions by MS Dhoni which paid off

India v Sri Lanka - Cricket

Undoubtedly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest players India have ever produced. He has been a crowd favorite ever since he made his international debut with long hair.

When Dhoni was made skipper in 2007, Indians were suspect about how he would fare as skipper. But, MS Dhoni-led Indian team lifte the inaugural edition of Twenty20 International World Cup that held in South Africa in 2007.

Dhoni added several trophies to his collection and became one of the successful captains of the Indian team. He used to play as a finisher for India team and single-handedly won many matches for his team. He brings uniqueness to captaincy which separates himself from others.

He is often known to make bold decisions and has been successful too. Some of this bold moves have changed the path of many cricketers. Here we take a look at the top five bold decisions taken by MS Dhoni which paid off.

#5 Persisting with young talents

Ashwin and Jad

The former Indian skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni never backs away from helping young cricketers and allowing them to shine on big matches, he has changed the career of several cricket players. He was the main reason for the growth of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay.

After the series of failures in Australia tour in 2011, MS Dhoni decided to retain Virat Kohli in Test squad. Virat smashed a century in Adelaide and is now one of the greatest cricketers in the world.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who have troubled many batsmen in the Indian pitches when they made their debut, have faced many failures outside India. However, MS Dhoni used to retain them in the national squad. Undoubtedly, they are now one of the greatest spinners in the world, especially in the longest format of the game.