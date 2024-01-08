Top 5 bowlers to watch out for in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 ft. Umran Malik

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 started last Friday with the first round of the competition underway in different cities across India. 137 first-class matches will take place from January 5 to March 14 as 32 teams compete against each other in Elite Groups and six teams battle it out in the Plate category.

Traditionally, the Ranji Trophy has helped the uncapped Indian cricketers earn a call-up to the national team. It also provides the cricketers dropped from the national side an opportunity to showcase their talent and return to international cricket.

The Indian Test team is undergoing a slow transition in the bowling department right now. The selectors will closely follow Ranji Trophy 2023-24 and allow the top performers to play for India 'A'. Here's a list of five bowlers to watch out for in the competition.

#1 Umran Malik, Jammu and Kashmir

Umran Malik came into the limelight in IPL 2021 when he clocked 150 kmph on the speedometer while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Malik won the Emerging Player of the Season award in IPL 2022 and even made his debut for India. However, his performances did not meet the expectations. Subsequently, he was dropped from the Indian team.

Many experts opined that Malik should work on his accuracy, and the best way to do it is by playing red-ball cricket. He is a part of the Jammu and Kashmir team in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. It will be interesting to see how Malik performs with the red ball.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra

India have been looking for a pace-bowling all-rounder in Tests ever since Hardik Pandya's severe back injury. Shardul Thakur has done well for the team, but he has not been consistent.

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat has performed brilliantly with the ball, and he has also worked a lot on his batting. If Unadkat has an excellent outing in Ranji Trophy 2023-24, the left-arm pacer can return to India's Test squad.

#3 Prashant Solanki, Maharashtra

Prashant Solanki earned the fans' attention when he played two matches for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. He continues to be a part of the CSK squad and has been picked in Maharashtra's squad for the Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

Solanki has the talent to make it big in all formats. If given an opportunity, he can emerge as a match-winner for Maharashtra.

#4 Rahul Chahar, Rajasthan

Rahul Chahar has played for India 'A' in the red-ball format, but he has yet to earn a call-up to the senior Indian Test squad. The leg-spinner has proven himself as a match-winner in white-ball cricket. He also represented India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

If Chahar produces match-winning performances for Rajasthan consistently in Ranji Trophy 2023-24, he can make it to the Indian Test team.

#5 Arzan Nagwaswalla, Gujarat

Gujarat's left-arm fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla has been a part of India's Test squad and support bowlers' team. Nagwaswalla has done well regularly for Gujarat, and the Gujarat team management will have hopes for him this season.

Nagwaswalla will have the backing of captain Chintan Gaja in the pace attack. It will be exciting to see how the left-arm fast bowler performs in Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

