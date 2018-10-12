Top 5 business ventures of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

If the massive earnings that come by playing cricket at the international level were not enough, there are many cricketers who are also excellent businessmen and have invested heavily in a lot of ventures.

One of the top cricketers on this list is the former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The 37-year-old is not just a terrific player on the field, but off it too. The WK-Batsman also has a great business acumen. Even though we do not want him to, MSD will retire from international cricket sooner or later. Hence, like most smart cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, Dhoni already has invested heavily to keep his future set.

Let us take a look at 5 business ventures MS Dhoni has his hands in:

#1 Sports Fit Pvt. Ltd.

MS Dhoni works out in Sport Fit

Dhoni has a large stake in one of the leading fitness centres in India at the present moment. The 37-year-old has always believed in keeping himself fit. Cricket fans are no stranger to his razor sharp reflexes behind the stumps.

Sports Fit Pvt. Ltd. has huge expansion plans and will soon open centres in Australia, the Middle East, Singapore, and the UK besides boosting its base in India.

#2 Chennaiyin FC

MS Dhoni at a press meet after Chennaiyin FC's match

Mahi is also the joint co-owner of the defending Indian Super League Champions Chennaiyin FC along with Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, Vita Dani. The 37-year-old is often spotted watching the matches of the club in the stadium whenever he finds the time.

The football extravaganza has a knack of attracted cricketers. Sachin Tendulkar has a stake with Kerala Blasters whereas Sourav Ganguly also penned a deal with ATK. Even Virat Kohli owns a small share of FC Goa.

#3 Ranchi Rays

MSD during the launch event of Ranchi Rays

Dhoni is the co-owner of the Ranchi Rays – the Jharkhand based franchise of the Hockey India League which was set up to replace Ranchi Rhinos – along with the Sahara India Parivar. They were the champions of their first appearance in the league in 2015. This association was proof of the former Captain's affinity towards other sports rather than just cricket.

Mahi was also born in Ranchi so this association was like a match made in heaven. Besides playing in the Hockey India League, the franchise has also been doing a lot to develop hockey at the grassroots level in the region.

