Top 5 cricket players of recent times who rocked a moustache

Merv Hughes -- an Australian player of the yesteryear was known to sport a moustache

The month of November has also arrived and for the uninitiated -- it is the beginning of the month in which many people grow moustaches. Why? Well, Movember, as it is called, is the month where people across the globe grow moustaches in order to raise awareness of issues of men's health -- which involve men's suicide, testicular cancer, and prostate cancer, and many more.

While the trend became really popular in India a few years back, it has died down somewhat over the years. How about getting some motivation of growing a moustache just like your favourite cricket players and bring the mojo back?

Here are the Top 5 cricketers of recent times who are rocking the moustache:

#5 Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson

The Australian speedster's moustache became extremely popular. The Queensland-born player had first grown a moustache in November 2013 but really enjoyed keeping it and decided to sport it for the coming year as well.

His was a retro handlebar moustache and loved by fans across the world. As per stuff.co.nz, Johnson reportedly shaved off his moustache and auctioned it off to raise around 40,000 Australian dollars.

The 37-year-old has always sported facial hair since then as it became a fan-favourite.

The left-arm pacer retired from International cricket in 2015 but is active playing T20 cricket in domestic leagues. Mitchell has donned the jerseys of teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians (IPL); Karachi Kings (Pakistan Super League); and Perth Scorchers (Big Bash League).

Many experts believe that he quit too soon as his displays in these domestic leagues still show that he has some fire left in his belly and can wreak havoc for batsmen on his day. Keeping the 'mo' has become Johnson's trademark look now.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

The 32-year-old is still an active cricketer for India and regularly opens their innings along with Rohit Sharma. However, the left-handed batsman is one of the wittiest to have taken the field and his mischievous behaviour is loved by all the members of the Indian team.

Gabbar, as he is popularly known, knows how to get the crowd off their seats. There have been innumerable occasions on which Shikhar twirls his moustache after taking a catch in the field. This really gets the crowd captivated and is a unique celebration to watch, to say the least.

Shikhar has had this habit since the day he made his test debut, on which he made a century and twirled his moustache while walking back to the pavilion after the end of the day's play. His wife Ayesha Mukherjee is also known to love his moustache.

The Delhi-born player is still going strong for the Men in Blue and is about to reach the 5000-run mark in ODI cricket. His carefree attitude is sure to entertain fans much more in the coming years.

