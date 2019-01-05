Top 5 cricketers and their New Year's resolutions

Another exciting and fascinating year for cricket has come to an end. And with each passing year, it seems as if the game is growing in popularity.

2018 saw an increase in the spectator count when it came to Test cricket. For a while now the longest format has been brushed off as a dinosaur fossil for the present generation. However, for some, representing their country in Tests remains the ultimate goal.

ODIs and T20Is were no different as the players involved kept finding various ways to impress the viewers. The overall competitiveness has increased, which is a healthy sign for the gentleman's game heading into 2019.

A lot of credit for that must go to the present superstars of the game who play a key role in inspiring the youth. Be it Virat Kohli, Joe Root or Dale Steyn, each of them has something unique which fascinates spectators all over the world. It's a no-brainer that these superstars would have a major role to play in 2019 as well.

Having established this, let us now look at five superstars of the game and their ideal New Year's resolutions for 2019.

5. Dale Steyn

Resolution: Stay match-fit at all costs

It's always sad to see Steyn on the sidelines

The perfect idol for budding fast bowlers, Dale Steyn had a rather disappointing 2018 as he spent most of it on the sidelines. His bowling action is what any aspiring fast bowler yearns for; it's quite a sight to watch the legend at play when he's in his full rhythm.

He spent most of 2017 and nearly half of 2018 on the sidelines owing to his injuries. Steyn has now recovered and seems back to his best, bowling at an excess of 140+.

While a fast bowler's career is always susceptible to be riddled with injuries, a world-class bowler like Steyn is expected to keep full fitness at all times. Come 2019, Steyn's resolution should be to be at top fitness levels in these last stages of his career.

