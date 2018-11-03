5 cricketers with the lowest ball-to-six ratios in T20Is

T20 is undoubtedly a thoroughly entertaining format of cricket. Each innings is played for at most 20 overs, which means batsmen try to face as few deliveries as possible, and score most of their runs by hitting fours and sixes.

It goes without saying then that the players who are able to score the most boundaries in the least amount of deliveries are considered extremely valuable. Here is a look at the list of the top five cricketers who have the lowest ball-to-six ratios in T20I cricket.

#5 Shane Watson

Shane Watson is one of the most destructive all-rounders of all time in the limited overs format. He is the second-highest run-getter for Australia in T20Is, having scored 1462 runs in this format with one century.

Watson played his last international match during the ICC World T20 2016, against India at Mohali. He retired as the No. 1 all-rounder in the T20I format of the game, and he remains a consistent performer in the T20 leagues across the world.

Stats:

Matches - 58, Runs - 1462, Balls faced - 1006, Sixes - 83, Balls/Six - 12.12.

